Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special
- Ford Mustang California Special is based on the Mustang GT Fastback coupe
- Only 100 units of this edition have been allocated to the South African market
- It's priced at R 1 154 900
- Claimed fuel consumption of 12.1 litres per 100 km
The cult-classic American fuel guzzling V-8 beast, Ford Mustang California Special has arrived in South Africa.
Based on the 1968 original, it comes in a 5.0L V8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. The California Special comes in nine colour options and 19-inch alloy wheels.
In the interior, you'll find an infotainment system, cruise control, as well as seat warmers, and with 330kW and 529Nm, the Ford Mustang California Special can reach 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.5 seconds.
What makes the interior of the #Ford #MustangCaliforniaSpecial so special?— Ford South Africa (@FordSouthAfrica) June 28, 2022
⚫️ Leather seats part-finished in grey Miko® suede.
⚫️ Seats and mats embossed with GT/CS logo.
⚫️ Instrument panel finished in Carbon Hex aluminium and unique badge.
Learn more: https://t.co/YpJD5f62YB pic.twitter.com/iVAx69IacF
The limited-edition #Ford #MustangCaliforniaSpecial was modelled on the 1968 original and features a spine-tingling performance exhaust, Track and Drag driving modes, blacked-out honeycomb grille and a Shelby-inspired rear spoiler. https://t.co/YpJD5f62YB pic.twitter.com/cJonpph3Mf— Ford South Africa (@FordSouthAfrica) June 30, 2022
It's a special edition so there are some cosmetic conditions. This one's got a new rear wing which is Shelby inspired.Melinda Ferguson, motoring journalist
There's also GT California Special badging all around the exterior, and the classic pony badge on the rear is also replaced by GT California Special badge.Melinda Ferguson, motoring journalist
It's quite surprisingly spacious. It's still a sports car but you can sit in the back.Melinda Ferguson, motoring journalist
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special
More from Lifestyle
Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album
John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination.Read More
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars
Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club feature.Read More
South Africans are becoming increasingly reliant on painkillers
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Shaquir Salduker, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.Read More
Influencer culture in SA: Consumers demanding authenticity and honesty - expert
Recent studies also reveal that a growing number of consumers say that they’re more likely to trust what influencers say about brands much more than what brands say about themselves.Read More
A Tembisa recorder programme transforms young lives through the gift of music
John Maythem is joined by musician and composer, Roland Moses, to describe the sustainable music programme he created at Nokuphila School.Read More
We miss hunting locusts, eating Christmas lunch as children, say callers
Clement Manyathela spoke to callers about what they miss the most about their childhood.Read More
What James Bhemgee's story teaches us about the mistreatment of SA artists
Lester Kiewit spoke to Marlene le Roux - CEO at Artscape Theatre, about the life of James Bhemgee and what his death reveals about how the country neglects its artists.Read More
Scrap the darkness and negativity: Here are the week's heartwarming stories
Mandy Wiener spoke to the founder of Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque about some of the week's positve news.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Seven load shedding friendly places to dine at
Here are a few places you can consider going to escape the load shedding.Read More