Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special





Ford Mustang California Special is based on the Mustang GT Fastback coupe

Only 100 units of this edition have been allocated to the South African market

It's priced at R 1 154 900

Claimed fuel consumption of 12.1 litres per 100 km

The cult-classic American fuel guzzling V-8 beast, Ford Mustang California Special has arrived in South Africa.

Based on the 1968 original, it comes in a 5.0L V8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. The California Special comes in nine colour options and 19-inch alloy wheels.

In the interior, you'll find an infotainment system, cruise control, as well as seat warmers, and with 330kW and 529Nm, the Ford Mustang California Special can reach 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.5 seconds.

It's a special edition so there are some cosmetic conditions. This one's got a new rear wing which is Shelby inspired. Melinda Ferguson, motoring journalist

There's also GT California Special badging all around the exterior, and the classic pony badge on the rear is also replaced by GT California Special badge. Melinda Ferguson, motoring journalist

It's quite surprisingly spacious. It's still a sports car but you can sit in the back. Melinda Ferguson, motoring journalist

