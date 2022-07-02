



The Springboks sealed an impressive, albeit late 32-29 win over Wales to take a 1-0 lead in the three match test series.

Damian Willemse slotted the match winning penalty after the final-hooter had sounded, after being awarded a penalty for a deliberate knock-on by Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar.

Wales went into the halftime break with the score 18-3 in their favour, and by far the more dominant side, courtesy of two tries and Biggar's accurate kicking.

Unreal scenes at Loftus Versfeld 🤯



The Springboks complete the comeback and win the match with a last-gasp penalty after the hooter from Damian Willemse.



🇿🇦 32-29 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ItLqMLdSEb — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 2, 2022

South Africa mounted a spirited comeback in the second half, along with Wales' ill-disciplined saw the Springboks take the lead late in the second half when they were awarded a penalty try.

Wales had three players sent to the sin-bin for various offenses.

🥳 What a game! The Boks snatch the victory at the death courtesy of a pressure penalty goal by Damian Willemse. It ends 32-29 to South Africa after 80 minutes of very tough Test rugby. Thanks for anothe epic, @WelshRugbyUnion!#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #SAvWAL pic.twitter.com/U1aDlLNyT6 — Springboks (@Springboks) July 2, 2022

Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe scored for the Springboks, while Damian Willemse contributed seven points with the boot.

South Africa face Wales in the second test in Bloemfontein on Saturday 9 July.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus