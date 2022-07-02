Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus
The Springboks sealed an impressive, albeit late 32-29 win over Wales to take a 1-0 lead in the three match test series.
Damian Willemse slotted the match winning penalty after the final-hooter had sounded, after being awarded a penalty for a deliberate knock-on by Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar.
Wales went into the halftime break with the score 18-3 in their favour, and by far the more dominant side, courtesy of two tries and Biggar's accurate kicking.
Unreal scenes at Loftus Versfeld 🤯— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 2, 2022
The Springboks complete the comeback and win the match with a last-gasp penalty after the hooter from Damian Willemse.
🇿🇦 32-29 🏴 pic.twitter.com/ItLqMLdSEb
South Africa mounted a spirited comeback in the second half, along with Wales' ill-disciplined saw the Springboks take the lead late in the second half when they were awarded a penalty try.
Wales had three players sent to the sin-bin for various offenses.
🥳 What a game! The Boks snatch the victory at the death courtesy of a pressure penalty goal by Damian Willemse. It ends 32-29 to South Africa after 80 minutes of very tough Test rugby. Thanks for anothe epic, @WelshRugbyUnion!#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #SAvWAL pic.twitter.com/U1aDlLNyT6— Springboks (@Springboks) July 2, 2022
Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe scored for the Springboks, while Damian Willemse contributed seven points with the boot.
South Africa face Wales in the second test in Bloemfontein on Saturday 9 July.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus
Source : @Springboks/Twitter
More from Sport
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars
Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club feature.Read More
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'
Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.Read More
F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur
"All racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and society," said Esteban Ocon, in support of Hamilton.Read More
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba
Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned talent management agency Roc Nation.Read More
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA
“I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the media are valuable partners and similar unsavoury scenes cannot be allowed to happen ever again.Read More
Danny Jordaan re-elected SAFA President in a landslide victory
He received 186 votes, while Ledwaba obtained 27 votes and Mohlabeng only received eight votes.Read More
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie
Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature.Read More
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn
Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.Read More