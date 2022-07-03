Complex pipeline network and high water levels complicated Khaya Magadla search
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Services said they faced several challenges while looking for 6-year-old Khayalethu Magadla.
Rescue workers retrieved Magadla’s body in a waste pipeline near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday - a devastating end to a painstaking operation that gripped the nation.
Khaya had been playing with friends in Dlamini in Soweto last month, when he fell into an uncovered sewer manhole, sparking a complex search operation to try and find him.
The Magadla family anxiously awaited news of their 6-year-old boy, Khaya as pleas increased on social media for authorities to hasten his rescue.
But hopes of finding the young boy alive were dashed after teams searched manhole after manhole for close to three weeks with no sign of the boy.
Acting Chief of Emergency Services, Noma Mjali said the rescue operation was hampered by complicated pipeline network, narrow manholes and high water levels.
"The reason it took so long was because they had to actually go through the water pipes meaning the sewer pipes from where the child fell to where we are today. The water levels were at a very dangerous level, and they could not actually go in as technicians".
The search teams trailed at least 20km of the sewer system from Dlamini to Eldorado park - searching for the little boy.
The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found almost a month since he fell into a manhole in Dlamini, Soweto. #KhayalethuMagadla pic.twitter.com/4OWRrsmEzS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Complex pipeline network and high water levels complicated Khaya Magadla search
More from Local
SA will have another week of stage 6 load shedding: Eskom
The utility said it will take a few weeks for its power generation system to fully recover to pre- strike levels.Read More
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine
This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.Read More
We hope Khaya Magadla's family will finally find closure - City of Joburg
The 6-year-old who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last month, was found in one of the three pipelines leading out of the sewer split chamber on Sunday.Read More
Inhaling carbon monoxide could be deadly
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions.Read More
The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found
Joburg Emergency Services confirmed that the boy's body was discovered in a split chamber near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday.Read More
Anger as KZN SGBs are stripped of powers to buy textbooks
Thabo Mdluli spoke to KZN's NAPTOSA Provincial Chief Executive Thirona Moodley about this decision and the reaction of the schools.Read More
Monkeypox: Here's what we know about the spread of the disease in SA, so far
Sara-Jayne King spoke to Professor Adrian Puren - executive director of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
'Oscar Pistorius fulfills victim-offender dialogue with Steenkamps'
Pistorius was convicted for murder in 2015.Read More
Zim permits: Dept of Home Affairs welcomes withdrawal of legal challenge
The department came under fire last year after it announced it wouldn't be renewing the permits of almost 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals who fled the neighbouring country over a decade ago.Read More