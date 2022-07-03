SA will have another week of stage 6 load shedding: Eskom
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said stage 6 load shedding will return this coming week as it says its system remains vulnerable.
The country is currently on stage 4 load shedding which will persist until Sunday midnight.
Eskom said it will take a few weeks for its power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels, blaming the recent unprotected strike by some workers for the rolling blackouts.
Unions and the utility are still engaged in wage talks.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said stage 6 will return on Monday afternoon.
"Depending on several possibilities including the workforce fully returning to work to conduct much-needed repairs to equipment it is anticipated that load shedding will gradually be lowered to Stage 2 by the weekend. Of course, Eskom will communicate and implement any changes as may be necessary should the need arise inbetween".
This article first appeared on EWN : SA will have another week of stage 6 load shedding: Eskom
Source : Pexels
