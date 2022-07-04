Eskom urges Soweto residents to allow them to install prepaid meters





Eskom is urging Soweto residents to allow them to install prepaid meters.

The power utility has warned the residents that the community will go dark if the resistance continues.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Gauteng spokesperson for Eskom, Amanda Qithi, says that non-payment has become a culture among customers.

They do not allow us to install because that means they have to pay and buy electricity tokens for what they will use for that month or period. Amanda Qithi, Gauteng Spokesperson - Eskom

We constantly try to educate and raise awareness among our customers that it is important for them to pay for these services that they are using because we need to collect revenue. Amanda Qithi, Gauteng Spokesperson - Eskom

These illegal connections, what they do is create a network overload and they bypass our equipment and we do not allow people to operate on our networks. Amanda Qithi, Gauteng Spokesperson - Eskom

Listen to the full interview below: