Time for Ramaphosa to pay compensation and apologise: Marikana attorney
- The Johannesburg High Court has directly linked the president to the murder of the Marikana miners in 2012.
- This means the president can be held personally liable for the Marikana massacre.
- The survivors and families are demanding that the president pay compensation and apologise.
_
While President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to put out the fire surrounding the Phala Phala farm saga, he has another dark cloud hanging over him - the Marikana masssacre. The Johannesburg High Court has found that a case can be made that he “participated in, masterminded and championed the toxic collusion” between mining company Lonmin and the SAPS that led to the deaths of 34 miners on 16 August 2012.
A civil suit was brought by workers seeking compensation against the president and Lonmin. The court's judgment states that while Ramaphosa was not directly responsible for the miner's deaths, he was complicit in the chain of events that led to the violence. This means that the survivors and the families of those who died, can seek compensation from the president.
Ramaphosa was not a government official at the time, but had been Lonmin board member and was directly involved in decision-making.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to attorney Andries Nkome, who is representing hundreds of families of the victims of the Marikana massacre.
The only person that could stand in his position was himself, simply because he was a shareholder of Lonmin and an ANC NEC member. That made him able to make a call to a minister in government to say the strike must be re-characterised as a criminal act.Andries Nkome, attorney for the Marikana families
The mineworkers were no longer threatened with water cannons and bullets. The posture of the police changed. They ordered automatic rifle bullets and mortuary vans. If this was the case, they could foresee the massacre unfolding. They knew people were going to be murdered.Andries Nkome, attorney for the Marikana families
In the 2014 Farlam Commission, Ramaphosa did not dispute that he wrote emails to Lonmin shareholders saying the strike action must be characterised as a criminal act. In the summons issued by the complainants, Nkome said the violent response by police was because of this characterisation.
The president tried to run away from that responsibility and say he had nothing to do with masterminding the murders. But the judge stated the president in his personal capacity masterminded the toxic collusion between state and capital. He also says the state has admitted liability. So it was just a matter of time for us to come to a conclusion that the president must personally compensate our clients and apologise for what transpired in Marikana. He has not done so.Andries Nkome, attorney for the Marikana families
Nkome said their demands are simple - damages, compensation and an apology to the remaining victims and their families. The only ending to this saga is for the president to sit in a room with those affected by the Marikana massacre.
We expect the president to agree with the state and admit liability so we can move on. It seems it's only through the courts that we're able to draw out the president an apology.Andries Nkome, attorney for the Marikana families
According to Nkome, after the Farlam Commission recommendations, Lonmin sought to compensate the family members of those who died, but this has not happened.
We seek the president to participate in a similar process and to make sure those who are still injured are assisted to get the best medical care. We want all the parties, government, the president and Lonmin to ensure our clients are appeased.Andries Nkome, attorney for the Marikana families
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Time for Ramaphosa to pay compensation and apologise: Marikana attorney
Source : Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
