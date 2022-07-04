Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success authored by Ron Friedman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Rudolf Straeuli, Ex-Springbok coach and Lions Rugby Team's CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudolf Straeuli - ex-Springbok coach and CEO at Lions Rugby Team
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sassa beneficiaries receive grants after delay Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Buhle Mbhele, about Sassa payouts to beneficiaries. 4 July 2022 5:56 PM
Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa plan to convene a shop steward council in... 4 July 2022 3:51 PM
Denosa skeptical GP health will save nurses' jobs Mandy Weiner speaks to the union’s provincial chairperson, Simphiwe Gada, on the latest response to the health department’s statem... 4 July 2022 1:57 PM
View all Local
Eskom's power crisis doesn't appear to be a priority for ANC NEC - Madisa Clement Manyathela speaks to 'Sunday Times' political reporter Kgothatso Madisa about the ANC NEC's meeting on the Eskom energy cr... 4 July 2022 11:21 AM
Time for Ramaphosa to pay compensation and apologise: Marikana attorney Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney, Andries Nkome, who is representing hundreds of families of the victims of the Marikana massacre... 4 July 2022 9:07 AM
DA threatens strike action over BELA Bill The BELA Bill proposes changes to the South African Schools Act which seeks to hand control to the Education Department in determi... 3 July 2022 12:48 PM
View all Politics
JHB City Power increases price of electricity, you’re now paying 7.47% more As of 1 July, residents and business have been expected to pay 7.47% more for power. 4 July 2022 6:34 PM
Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa plan to convene a shop steward council in... 4 July 2022 3:51 PM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Business
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
From religion to identity: Navigating evolving belief systems in families Clement Manyathela speaks to CEO and psychologist at Neo-Psych Services Palesa Radebe about how families can navigating difference... 4 July 2022 2:52 PM
What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year. 4 July 2022 1:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club... 2 July 2022 2:07 PM
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
View all Sport
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communic... 4 July 2022 1:05 PM
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer' Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier. 4 July 2022 9:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 July 2022 3:41 PM
Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it, and runs What would YOU do? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 11:17 AM
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
View all World
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the... 29 June 2022 7:56 PM
View all Africa
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Local

Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'

4 July 2022 9:54 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Sex education
bianca le grange
Dr Elna Rudolph
Uit die slaapkamer
DSTV Channel 147
Adri Vivier
Neels van Jaarsveld

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier.

A brand new sex education show is coming to our TV screens this week.

It's called Uit Die Slaapkamer (From the Bedroom) and it's airing on VIA, DStv channel 147.

It promises to remove the stigma and shame from conversations about sex.

The show is fronted by respected sexologist and therapist Doctor Elna Rudolph who will tackle a range of topics alongside a panel made up of Adri Vivier (Ouma Weet Mos), actress Bianca le Grange and presenter Neels van Jaarsveld.

Every week the team will address viewer questions, giving insight into issues that most people have always wondered about: from medical ailments pertaining to sexual health to parents asking advice about sexual education and even just advice for a better sex life.

Topics include menstruation during sex, low libido, contraception for teens, sex toys for women and men, vaginal birth versus C-section, and much more.

Dr Rudolph and Adri Vivier joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King at the weekend to talk about the show.

If you don't talk about sex, really bad things can happen...Like children being abused and it not being addressed...

Dr Elna Rudolph, Sexologist/Host - Uit die Slaapkamer

It tackles serious topics...

If it's unspeakable that a child's genitalia is touched, for instance, then it's often not acted upon and that child remains in an abusive environment.

Dr Elna Rudolph, Sexologist/Host - Uit die Slaapkamer

But the show is also fun...

So, the show is fun, like how can you enhance things in the bedroom, but it is also about serious matters that we need to have open discssuion about.

Dr Elna Rudolph, Sexologist/Host - Uit die Slaapkamer

Actress Adri Vivier says she was thrilled to be involved in the show and says she represents the 'older' viewer.

You are never too old to learn more things, even though I have four children!

Adri Vivier, Panellist - Uit die Slaapkamer

You can't take sex away from a person, it's a lifeforce until the day you die, you can't take it away just because you reach a certain age.

Adri Vivier, Panellist - Uit die Slaapkamer

It's so important that we recognise that older people can still have their sex conversation and still have sex!

Adri Vivier, Panellist - Uit die Slaapkamer

From 6 July, viewers can tune in every Wednesday at 21:00 for Uit die slaapkamer. The show will have English subtitles and will be available on Catch Up and in the DStv app.

RELATED:'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational'

RELATED: Fans bid a sad 'totsiens' to scrapped Afrikaans panel show Tussen Ons


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'




4 July 2022 9:54 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Sex education
bianca le grange
Dr Elna Rudolph
Uit die slaapkamer
DSTV Channel 147
Adri Vivier
Neels van Jaarsveld

More from Lifestyle

Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan

4 July 2022 3:45 PM

Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From religion to identity: Navigating evolving belief systems in families

4 July 2022 2:52 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to CEO and psychologist at Neo-Psych Services Palesa Radebe about how families can navigating difference in beliefs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment

4 July 2022 1:32 PM

There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Family giving dad final drink of rum and coke go viral

4 July 2022 9:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Nigerian official fake fainting during Q & A goes viral

4 July 2022 8:57 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kfm Best of the Cape Awards is back — Nominate the best of the best in the Cape

4 July 2022 7:23 AM

Building on the massive success of last year’s campaign, YOU are once again invited to nominate your favourites across 30 wide-ranging categories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special

3 July 2022 8:58 AM

Sara-Jayne King spoke to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album

2 July 2022 5:03 PM

John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars

2 July 2022 2:07 PM

Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club feature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans are becoming increasingly reliant on painkillers

2 July 2022 2:07 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Shaquir Salduker, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender?

4 July 2022 2:42 PM

Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember

4 July 2022 1:05 PM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communicating ideas and connecting people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo: I appreciate that my work allows me to be me

2 July 2022 12:56 PM

The multi-talented media personality says her work, which has largely centred on relationships, was never really intentional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sello Maake kaNcube to end youth month with empowering film lecture

28 June 2022 11:45 AM

Award-winning actor and founder of The Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation, Sello Maake kaNcube talks about the upcoming Gauteng Film Commission lecture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'

26 June 2022 7:25 AM

Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years

25 June 2022 3:42 PM

The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

What's gone viral: Breastfeeding woman saves goose from eagle

24 June 2022 12:32 PM

Bongani chats to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what's going viral around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Mom falling and mooning everybody at child's sport's day goes viral

22 June 2022 10:51 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Hahaha! Baboons stealing a bag out of a car go viral

22 June 2022 10:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gripping Zephany Nurse doccie to premiere at local film festival this weekend

21 June 2022 2:19 PM

After the screening on Saturday, Zephany (Miche) and the Nurse family will be in conversation with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

JHB City Power increases price of electricity, you’re now paying 7.47% more

4 July 2022 6:34 PM

As of 1 July, residents and business have been expected to pay 7.47% more for power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sassa beneficiaries receive grants after delay

4 July 2022 5:56 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Buhle Mbhele, about Sassa payouts to beneficiaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday

4 July 2022 3:51 PM

The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa plan to convene a shop steward council in the morning to receive feedback from branches on the proposal that could help lift some of the pressure on the national grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enyobeni tavern victims to be buried on Wednesday

4 July 2022 3:37 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Ronald Masinda, about the aftermath at the East London tavern.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel price hikes will hit consumers the hardest, says Automobile Association

4 July 2022 3:00 PM

This comes after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced the increase to the fuel prices for this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Denosa skeptical GP health will save nurses' jobs

4 July 2022 1:57 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to the union’s provincial chairperson, Simphiwe Gada, on the latest response to the health department’s statement about missing salaries and retrenchment of nurses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unions to present Eskom wage offer to members

4 July 2022 1:47 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu and Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at Eyewitness News.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding: More accountability needed from those in power

4 July 2022 1:43 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to managing director at EE Business Intelligence Chris Yelland about the regular load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment

4 July 2022 1:32 PM

There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol price hike: AA, once again, calls for review on pricing

4 July 2022 1:01 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to AA spokesperson Layton Beard and the Department of Energy's Robert Maake about the impact of this increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

JHB City Power increases price of electricity, you’re now paying 7.47% more

Local Business

Motorists to pay a lot more for fuel as new prices to kick in on Wednesday

Business Local

Jonas: Too much power rests with political parties in current electoral system

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

4 July 2022 6:55 PM

WC's most wanted criminal Yanga Nyalara faces 6 murder charges, among others

4 July 2022 6:16 PM

Prasa launches 100 new locally manufactured trains

4 July 2022 5:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA