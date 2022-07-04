WATCH: Nigerian official fake fainting during Q & A goes viral
A video of a Nigerian official fake fainting while being grilled about missing funds has gone viral.
According to reports, the acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) seemed to collapse during a question and answer session in the House of Representatives.
Watch the full video below:
A Nigerian official fake fainted after he was grilled about missing funds. pic.twitter.com/l8kFfmmM3O— Africa In Focus (@AfricaInFocus_) July 2, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral:
