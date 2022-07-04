Jonas: Too much power rests with political parties in current electoral system





Defend Our Democracy organisation is calling for a referendum on the electoral system of the country.

They hosted a conference over that weekend that was attended by over 300 leaders in business, civil society, labour, and academia to discuss the state of the country's democracy.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas says the entire electoral system needs to be changed.

The current system rests too much power on the political parties and relegates people's power to elections once in five years. Mcebisi Jonas, Former Finance minister

The question would be how do we shift from the current electoral system to a different elective system? How do we ensure greater public accountability through the electoral system? Mcebisi Jonas, Former Finance minister

Listen to the full interview below: