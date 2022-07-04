Jonas: Too much power rests with political parties in current electoral system
Defend Our Democracy organisation is calling for a referendum on the electoral system of the country.
They hosted a conference over that weekend that was attended by over 300 leaders in business, civil society, labour, and academia to discuss the state of the country's democracy.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas says the entire electoral system needs to be changed.
The current system rests too much power on the political parties and relegates people's power to elections once in five years.Mcebisi Jonas, Former Finance minister
The question would be how do we shift from the current electoral system to a different elective system? How do we ensure greater public accountability through the electoral system?Mcebisi Jonas, Former Finance minister
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Eskom's power crisis doesn't appear to be a priority for ANC NEC - Madisa
Clement Manyathela speaks to 'Sunday Times' political reporter Kgothatso Madisa about the ANC NEC's meeting on the Eskom energy crisis.Read More
Time for Ramaphosa to pay compensation and apologise: Marikana attorney
Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney, Andries Nkome, who is representing hundreds of families of the victims of the Marikana massacre in a civil suit, after a Johannesburg High Court found President Cyril Ramaphosa played a role in the Marikana massacre.Read More
DA threatens strike action over BELA Bill
The BELA Bill proposes changes to the South African Schools Act which seeks to hand control to the Education Department in determining a school's language policy and curriculums, compulsory schooling from Grade R, and the prohibition of corporal punishment and initiation practices.Read More
Assault case against Malema, Ndlozi postponed to 29 September
The pair appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning on assault charges.Read More
'The ANC is incapable of being renewed': Mervyn Bennun withdraws support for ANC
John Maytham spoke to former ANC member Mervyn Bennun about his decision to withdraw his membership and support for the party.Read More
We know the wheels of justice are slow, that's why we acted against ANC - DA
DA chief whip, Natasha Mazzone talks about the charges they have recently laid against the ANC.Read More
Firms that enabled state capture should pay reparations - Dr Iraj Abedian
The Money Show interviews economist Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
South Africans are not good in holding govt accountable - Shilowa
Clement Manyathela speaks to the former Gauteng premier, Mbhazima Shilowa, on holding government accountable.Read More
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
More from Local
JHB City Power increases price of electricity, you’re now paying 7.47% more
As of 1 July, residents and business have been expected to pay 7.47% more for power.Read More
Sassa beneficiaries receive grants after delay
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Buhle Mbhele, about Sassa payouts to beneficiaries.Read More
Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday
The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa plan to convene a shop steward council in the morning to receive feedback from branches on the proposal that could help lift some of the pressure on the national grid.Read More
Enyobeni tavern victims to be buried on Wednesday
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Ronald Masinda, about the aftermath at the East London tavern.Read More
Fuel price hikes will hit consumers the hardest, says Automobile Association
This comes after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced the increase to the fuel prices for this month.Read More
Denosa skeptical GP health will save nurses' jobs
Mandy Weiner speaks to the union’s provincial chairperson, Simphiwe Gada, on the latest response to the health department’s statement about missing salaries and retrenchment of nurses.Read More
Unions to present Eskom wage offer to members
Mandy Wiener interviews NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu and Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at Eyewitness News.Read More
Load shedding: More accountability needed from those in power
Mandy Wiener spoke to managing director at EE Business Intelligence Chris Yelland about the regular load shedding.Read More
What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment
There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year.Read More