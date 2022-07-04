Eskom's power crisis doesn't appear to be a priority for ANC NEC - Madisa
Last week, the African National Congress (ANC) held a national executive committee (NEC) meeting amidst the Eskom crisis that saw the country plunge into stage 6 power cuts.
Despite the meeting lasting nine hours, Sunday Times political reporter Kgothatso Madisa says that NEC members did not discuss the Eskom crisis, rather, spending a majority of the time discussing the ANC Women's League and Ekurhuleni.
This has raised questions on whether or not the government is taking the crisis seriously enough as the country continues to lose billions each day.
For Madisa, it seems as though there is no discernable priority being placed on the Eskom disaster, which may result in the ANC losing voter support.
The ANC is already losing support. So, you now plunge the country into this crisis. What happens?... There's people we talk to who are saying: 'What do we tell our constituents? What do we tell mayors?' We go to these townships, we go to shops. People are saying to us 'what's happening?'... 'What do we tell those who are voting who want to know and are our voters?' This is a crisis.Kgothatso Madisa, Political reporter - Sunday Times
Regarding questions concerning accountability, Madisa says that there is a debate on whether or not Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan should be axed because of incompetency or whether or not Eskom CEO André de Ruyter should be taking the responsibility for the country's descent into darkness.
There are those who are saying [Gordhan] should get an axe, right? But there are also those who are saying [Gordhan] doesn't necessarily run Eskom. It's run by the CEO.Kgothatso Madisa, Political reporter - Sunday Times
Gordhan is expected to present a report to the ANC on Monday, which could reveal whether or not there are any concrete plans to move forward the country from the energy crisis.
Listen to the full interview below.
