Today at 18:08
How the recent petrol price will further weigh down SA's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Reggie Sibiya, Fuel Retail Associatio, CEO
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:42
Taxi and Road freight sectors reeling from fuel price increases
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bafana Magagula - Chief Strategy Manager at South African National Taxi Council
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:10
Zondo - Some results are already in
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success authored by Ron Friedman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Rudolf Straeuli, Ex-Springbok coach and Lions Rugby Team's CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudolf Straeuli - ex-Springbok coach and CEO at Lions Rugby Team
Eskom's power crisis doesn't appear to be a priority for ANC NEC - Madisa

4 July 2022 11:21 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Eskom
Pravin Gordhan
African National Congress ANC
ANC NEC
Load shedding

Clement Manyathela speaks to 'Sunday Times' political reporter Kgothatso Madisa about the ANC NEC's meeting on the Eskom energy crisis.

Last week, the African National Congress (ANC) held a national executive committee (NEC) meeting amidst the Eskom crisis that saw the country plunge into stage 6 power cuts.

Despite the meeting lasting nine hours, Sunday Times political reporter Kgothatso Madisa says that NEC members did not discuss the Eskom crisis, rather, spending a majority of the time discussing the ANC Women's League and Ekurhuleni.

This has raised questions on whether or not the government is taking the crisis seriously enough as the country continues to lose billions each day.

For Madisa, it seems as though there is no discernable priority being placed on the Eskom disaster, which may result in the ANC losing voter support.

The ANC is already losing support. So, you now plunge the country into this crisis. What happens?... There's people we talk to who are saying: 'What do we tell our constituents? What do we tell mayors?' We go to these townships, we go to shops. People are saying to us 'what's happening?'... 'What do we tell those who are voting who want to know and are our voters?' This is a crisis.

Kgothatso Madisa, Political reporter - Sunday Times

Regarding questions concerning accountability, Madisa says that there is a debate on whether or not Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan should be axed because of incompetency or whether or not Eskom CEO André de Ruyter should be taking the responsibility for the country's descent into darkness.

There are those who are saying [Gordhan] should get an axe, right? But there are also those who are saying [Gordhan] doesn't necessarily run Eskom. It's run by the CEO.

Kgothatso Madisa, Political reporter - Sunday Times

Gordhan is expected to present a report to the ANC on Monday, which could reveal whether or not there are any concrete plans to move forward the country from the energy crisis.

Listen to the full interview below.




Share this:
