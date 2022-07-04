Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it, and runs
A cold meat plant worker in Chile disappeared after his employer accidentally paid him about R2.9 million (165 million Chilean pesos) - almost 300 times his salary.
The man earns less than R9000 per month – about half the average salary in Chile.
The worker initially informed his boss of the mistake but, when it came to repayment, he was nowhere to be found.
The man is still at large.
RELATED: Student who mistakenly got R14m from NSFAS sentenced to 5 years in jail
“He agreed to return the cash and promised to go to the bank the following day,” said Barb’s wire presenter Barbara Friedman.
“But he changed his mind! He hasn’t been seen since. He took the money and ran!”
Lester Kiewit interviewed Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:52).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it, and runs
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_146331654_photo-of-screaming-excited-emotional-guy-having-won-jackpot-in-lottery-smiling-toothily-isolated-ove.html?vti=lk23ibezfcfbge16lx-1-151
More from World
Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan
China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member
Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence.Read More
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well
The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans.Read More
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga
The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017.Read More
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?
Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.Read More
Heathrow Airport 'literally smells like poo' – as weeks-long crisis spirals
Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'Support for Ukraine seems to be ramping up' - Brooks Spector
Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says there is still media interest in what is happening between the two countries.Read More
Africa yet to feel impact of war-torn Ukraine on food prices
John Maytham spoke to the director at Brenthurst Foundation Greg Mills, who was at the Odessa port in Ukraine, about the far-reaching impact this could have.Read More
Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More