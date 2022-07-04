Load shedding steals jobs, makes Gauteng less competitive: Parks Tau
Eskom's continued power cuts continue to have a devastating effect on South Africa's economy.
This as some businesses have to stop operating resulting in the loss of jobs.
This is also according to MEC for economic development Parks Tau, on the impact of load shedding in Gauteng.
The power utility will today implement stage 6 power cuts from 4pm until 12pm.
Tau was speaking to Clement Manyathela about the impact of load shedding on the province's economy.
I think the escalating [of load shedding] is having an impact on the economic development in the province. We are losing jobs because industries have to close and also we are struggling to get things started.Parks Tau, MEC - Gauteng economic development
Based on lack of energy supply reliability, it does makes us less competitive.Parks Tau, MEC - Gauteng economic development
Tau added that they were in talks with businesses in the energy sector on plans to mitigate load shedding.
We have issued a request for information from entrepreneurs in the energy sector that will be able to come on board and partner with us. So the request for information is out, we have designed [it] in such a way that they will be able to supply energy into the two initial sites that will expand in the next two years.Parks Tau, MEC - Gauteng economic development
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @NationalCoGTA/Twitter
More from Local
JHB City Power increases price of electricity, you’re now paying 7.47% more
As of 1 July, residents and business have been expected to pay 7.47% more for power.Read More
Sassa beneficiaries receive grants after delay
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Buhle Mbhele, about Sassa payouts to beneficiaries.Read More
Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday
The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa plan to convene a shop steward council in the morning to receive feedback from branches on the proposal that could help lift some of the pressure on the national grid.Read More
Enyobeni tavern victims to be buried on Wednesday
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Ronald Masinda, about the aftermath at the East London tavern.Read More
Fuel price hikes will hit consumers the hardest, says Automobile Association
This comes after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced the increase to the fuel prices for this month.Read More
Denosa skeptical GP health will save nurses' jobs
Mandy Weiner speaks to the union’s provincial chairperson, Simphiwe Gada, on the latest response to the health department’s statement about missing salaries and retrenchment of nurses.Read More
Unions to present Eskom wage offer to members
Mandy Wiener interviews NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu and Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at Eyewitness News.Read More
Load shedding: More accountability needed from those in power
Mandy Wiener spoke to managing director at EE Business Intelligence Chris Yelland about the regular load shedding.Read More
What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment
There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year.Read More