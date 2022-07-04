From religion to identity: Navigating evolving belief systems in families

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success authored by Ron Friedman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Rudolf Straeuli, Ex-Springbok coach and Lions Rugby Team's CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudolf Straeuli - ex-Springbok coach and CEO at Lions Rugby Team
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sassa beneficiaries receive grants after delay Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Buhle Mbhele, about Sassa payouts to beneficiaries. 4 July 2022 5:56 PM
Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa plan to convene a shop steward council in... 4 July 2022 3:51 PM
Denosa skeptical GP health will save nurses' jobs Mandy Weiner speaks to the union’s provincial chairperson, Simphiwe Gada, on the latest response to the health department’s statem... 4 July 2022 1:57 PM
View all Local
Eskom's power crisis doesn't appear to be a priority for ANC NEC - Madisa Clement Manyathela speaks to 'Sunday Times' political reporter Kgothatso Madisa about the ANC NEC's meeting on the Eskom energy cr... 4 July 2022 11:21 AM
Time for Ramaphosa to pay compensation and apologise: Marikana attorney Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney, Andries Nkome, who is representing hundreds of families of the victims of the Marikana massacre... 4 July 2022 9:07 AM
DA threatens strike action over BELA Bill The BELA Bill proposes changes to the South African Schools Act which seeks to hand control to the Education Department in determi... 3 July 2022 12:48 PM
View all Politics
JHB City Power increases price of electricity, you’re now paying 7.47% more As of 1 July, residents and business have been expected to pay 7.47% more for power. 4 July 2022 6:34 PM
Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa plan to convene a shop steward council in... 4 July 2022 3:51 PM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Business
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
From religion to identity: Navigating evolving belief systems in families Clement Manyathela speaks to CEO and psychologist at Neo-Psych Services Palesa Radebe about how families can navigating difference... 4 July 2022 2:52 PM
What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year. 4 July 2022 1:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club... 2 July 2022 2:07 PM
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
View all Sport
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communic... 4 July 2022 1:05 PM
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer' Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier. 4 July 2022 9:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 July 2022 3:41 PM
Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it, and runs What would YOU do? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 11:17 AM
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
View all World
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the... 29 June 2022 7:56 PM
View all Africa
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

From religion to identity: Navigating evolving belief systems in families

4 July 2022 2:52 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Politics
Parenting
Identity
Family
Religion
Values and beliefs

Clement Manyathela speaks to CEO and psychologist at Neo-Psych Services Palesa Radebe about how families can navigating difference in beliefs.

Navigating the dynamics in different families can be tough, especially where differing beliefs regarding identity, religion and politics are concerned.

Although it may be a little tricky to tackle at first sight, it is important to understand that difference does not equate to an attack on ones own value systems and beliefs.

This rings particularly true to parents who raise their children on the belief system they think is best for them, but who then choose to take a different route as they grow older and come into their own identities and contextual experiences.

CEO and Psychologist at Neo-Psych Services, Palesa Radebe, says it is during the initial transitional period that changes in belief systems may be most taxing on parents when narrative contexts change from familial to individual.

The transitional period in that awareness of the change is probably where the hardest and most taxing part of the conversation comes in because I think parents and individuals who have children will, often than not, have an idea of what would be suited to their narrative and when the narrative now changes, and it's more suited to the individual from their contextual environment or their understanding of what it is that they want for their lives, a parent, then, feels fundamentally out of control.

Palesa Radebe, CEO and psychologist - Neo-Psych Services

A lot of the sense of a looming fear from the change in belief systems for parents lies in the relative unpredictability it may cause for them.

It may, however, be particularly difficult for older parents and grandparents to understand their children as they gain a higher sense of self-determination that may not exactly align with that they may think is best for them.

The respect speaks to an understanding of the additions that exist in life outside of your own opinion. In that stances it's a situation of 'I might not necessarily understand or accept it fully, in terms of practicing it, but I cannot shun it just because I don't necessarily see it'.

Palesa Radebe, CEO and psychologist - Neo-Psych Services

Radebe goes on to say that parents seeking to understand their children or vice versa should try seek out a potential third-party to mediate and amplify the voices that need to be heard so that they can progress forward and not let conflict win.

Try what you can, but also remember that the agenda should not just be yours alone because where you have an understanding of what it is your stance is, the act of imposition, or the forcing of your views or for your own benefit, is also not necessarily the best way to attack any type of conversational space.

Palesa Radebe, CEO and psychologist - Neo-Psych Services

Listen to the full interview below.




4 July 2022 2:52 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Politics
Parenting
Identity
Family
Religion
Values and beliefs

More from Lifestyle

Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan

4 July 2022 3:45 PM

Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment

4 July 2022 1:32 PM

There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'

4 July 2022 9:54 AM

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Family giving dad final drink of rum and coke go viral

4 July 2022 9:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Nigerian official fake fainting during Q & A goes viral

4 July 2022 8:57 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kfm Best of the Cape Awards is back — Nominate the best of the best in the Cape

4 July 2022 7:23 AM

Building on the massive success of last year’s campaign, YOU are once again invited to nominate your favourites across 30 wide-ranging categories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special

3 July 2022 8:58 AM

Sara-Jayne King spoke to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album

2 July 2022 5:03 PM

John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars

2 July 2022 2:07 PM

Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club feature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans are becoming increasingly reliant on painkillers

2 July 2022 2:07 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Shaquir Salduker, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

JHB City Power increases price of electricity, you’re now paying 7.47% more

Local Business

Motorists to pay a lot more for fuel as new prices to kick in on Wednesday

Business Local

Jonas: Too much power rests with political parties in current electoral system

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

4 July 2022 6:55 PM

WC's most wanted criminal Yanga Nyalara faces 6 murder charges, among others

4 July 2022 6:16 PM

Prasa launches 100 new locally manufactured trains

4 July 2022 5:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA