A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember





A tribute show to remember!

702 and 94.7 have partnered with the Johnny Clegg Tribute Show taking place on Sunday, 17 July 2022 at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communicating ideas and connecting people.

He was a family man, he was an incredible father to me and my brother. He was a good husband and we had the confidence that he would create a special space in his life. Jesse Clegg, Singer-songwriter

It is a very special show, the lineup is specifically curated with current contemporary artists and classic artists. Jesse Clegg, Singer-songwriter

The lineup includes Sipho Mchunu, Soweto Gospel Choir, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Karen Zoid, The One Who Sings (Zolani Mahola)…and many, many more.

Listen to the full interview below: