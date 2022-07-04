Denosa skeptical GP health will save nurses' jobs
Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has threatened mass protest action against the Gauteng Department of Health.
This comes after nurses have not been paid their salaries in months.
Mandy Weiner speaks to the union’s provincial chairperson, Simphiwe Gada on the latest response to the health department’s statement about missing salaries and the retrenchment of nurses.
Gada said a protest was now on the cards because initially, the department said it would clear outstanding salary payments by 30 June, instead, on 29 June the department approached the union stating budget constraints.
That is when we adopted a posture of saying that its high time we stop negotiating in the boardroom. We must let the citizens of Gauteng as well as the citizens of the country know that we have a department that hates nurses, we have a department that is exploiting young nurses who have just joined the profession.Simphiwe Gada, provincial chairperson - Denosa
Meanwhile, the health department on Sunday, vowed to clear outstanding payments of more than 50 newly qualified nurses – adding that no nurse would lose their job.
Gada disputed the above, saying the department avoided confrontation with Denosa.
We will only believe it - that they are not intending to retrench - once all the nurses have signed their contracts of permanent employment.Simphiwe Gada, provincial chairperson - Denosa
Listen to the full audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Denosa skeptical GP health will save nurses' jobs
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149936931_tired-depressed-female-african-nurse-wearing-face-mask-sits-on-hospital-floor-.html?term=healthcare%2Bworker%2Bcrying&vti=n940zq2mlosalb367j-1-86
More from Local
JHB City Power increases price of electricity, you’re now paying 7.47% more
As of 1 July, residents and business have been expected to pay 7.47% more for power.Read More
Sassa beneficiaries receive grants after delay
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Buhle Mbhele, about Sassa payouts to beneficiaries.Read More
Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday
The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa plan to convene a shop steward council in the morning to receive feedback from branches on the proposal that could help lift some of the pressure on the national grid.Read More
Enyobeni tavern victims to be buried on Wednesday
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Ronald Masinda, about the aftermath at the East London tavern.Read More
Fuel price hikes will hit consumers the hardest, says Automobile Association
This comes after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced the increase to the fuel prices for this month.Read More
Unions to present Eskom wage offer to members
Mandy Wiener interviews NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu and Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at Eyewitness News.Read More
Load shedding: More accountability needed from those in power
Mandy Wiener spoke to managing director at EE Business Intelligence Chris Yelland about the regular load shedding.Read More
What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment
There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year.Read More
Petrol price hike: AA, once again, calls for review on pricing
Mandy Wiener spoke to AA spokesperson Layton Beard and the Department of Energy's Robert Maake about the impact of this increase.Read More