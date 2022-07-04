What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
Employer rights under Covid-19 vaccine policies in companies
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshepo Mohapi - Senior attorney at Mohapi attorneys
Today at 16:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu and NMBMM Executive Mayor cllr Eugene Johnson brief the media on the current drought plans and initiatives being rolled in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Luvuyo Bangazi | Communications Manager at Mandela Bay Development Agency
Today at 17:10
The DA's Fuel Price Deregulation Bill and it’s submission to Parliament.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Mileham MP DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy
Today at 17:20
Stage 6 loadshedding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Matthew Cruise - Energy expert at Hohm Energy
Today at 18:08
How the recent petrol price will further weigh down SA's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Reggie Sibiya, Fuel Retail Associatio, CEO
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:42
Taxi industry reeling from fuel price increases
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bafana Magagula - Chief Strategy Manager at South African National Taxi Council
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:10
Zondo - Some results are already in
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success authored by Ron Friedman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Rudolf Straeuli, Ex-Springbok coach and Lions Rugby Team's CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudolf Straeuli - ex-Springbok coach and CEO at Lions Rugby Team
What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment

4 July 2022 1:32 PM
by Ruth Smith & KFM
Tags:
SARS
Tax season

There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year.

The South African Revenue Service's (SARS) tax filing season kicked off on 1 July.

EB Inglis recently received an SMS and email from SARS saying that an IT3A had been issued for him, which means they've done an auto assessment on his behalf.

You might remember that in both 2020 and 2021, he had tax expert Matthew Haddon come on-air to talk about tax season

RELATED SARS makes changes to the 2020 tax filing system - here's what you need to know Tax season: how to claim 'work from home' expenses from SARS

Now last year, if your tax profile wasn't too complicated, SARS would do an auto assessment and you would need to log in to your eFiling account to either accept or reject that assessment.

There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year.

If you agree with the auto-assessment once you've viewed it, you do not need to do anything further - the return will be regarded as submitted and final.

If you are not in agreement with the assessment, you can access your tax return via the eFiling site or the SARS MobiApp, complete the return, and file it.

This must be done within 40 business days from the date that your assessment was issued to you.

For more about the 2022 filing system for individuals, click HERE.

For more great topics, entertaining questions, and the most music, tune in to Lunch with EB Inglis every weekday from 12-3pm only on Kfm 94.5!


This article first appeared on KFM : What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment




4 July 2022 1:32 PM
by Ruth Smith & KFM
Tags:
SARS
Tax season

