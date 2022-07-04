



Labour unions will meet on Tuesday to map a way forward amid load shedding and negotiations with Eskom.

The utility is offering 7% while the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) demands 10%.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) wants 12% while Solidarity is demanding 5.9%.

Eskom implemented stage six loadshedding on Monday, saying it expects it to remain in place for at least the remainder of the week.

© aninkabongerssutherland/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu and Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at Eyewitness News.

It’s moving at a very healthy speed… We may see a conclusion soon. They have been offered a R400 increase in housing allowance. Eskom will be reversing the withdrawal of double-overtime payment… they will reinstate transport and accommodation benefits as well. Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News

I don’t want to say much, but the response has been positive… All members are back to work. If we accept the offer, the situation is back to normal. Livhuwani Mammburu, Spokesperson - NUM

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Unions to present Eskom wage offer to members