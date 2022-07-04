Unions to present Eskom wage offer to members
Labour unions will meet on Tuesday to map a way forward amid load shedding and negotiations with Eskom.
The utility is offering 7% while the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) demands 10%.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) wants 12% while Solidarity is demanding 5.9%.
Eskom implemented stage six loadshedding on Monday, saying it expects it to remain in place for at least the remainder of the week.
Mandy Wiener interviewed NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu and Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at Eyewitness News.
It’s moving at a very healthy speed… We may see a conclusion soon. They have been offered a R400 increase in housing allowance. Eskom will be reversing the withdrawal of double-overtime payment… they will reinstate transport and accommodation benefits as well.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News
I don’t want to say much, but the response has been positive… All members are back to work. If we accept the offer, the situation is back to normal.Livhuwani Mammburu, Spokesperson - NUM
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Unions to present Eskom wage offer to members
