Load shedding: More accountability needed from those in power
South Africa seems to be in an energy crisis, with consistent blackouts hitting the country and no clear end in sight.
Mandy Wiener spoke to managing director at EE Business Intelligence, Chris Yelland, about the regular load shedding.
While there is a clear issue with the power supply, which is having a devastating impact on the economy, it doesn’t appear that there is a real sense of urgency to fix the issues.
Eskom is apparently working on a plan and some short-term solutions for the crisis but it is clear that there needs to be significant interventions to improve generation capacity.
While we hope that the relevant ministers and those in power are acknowledging the severity of the situation and working on solutions, but it does seem that there is some lack of accountability.
The minister of energy does appear to be increasingly out of step with his cabinet colleagues, and he may say that it’s not his job, that he’s not responsible but he is responsible.Chris Yelland, managing director at EE Business Intelligence
Hopefully in the not-too-distant future we will see some return to normal and more consistent energy supply throughout the country.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143007561_a-young-girl-reading-a-book-at-night-with-candle-light-she-is-wearing-an-old-white-dress-dark-backgr.html?vti=lsmjjol8hs8qzf6hlo-1-85
More from Business
JHB City Power increases price of electricity, you’re now paying 7.47% more
As of 1 July, residents and business have been expected to pay 7.47% more for power.Read More
Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday
The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa plan to convene a shop steward council in the morning to receive feedback from branches on the proposal that could help lift some of the pressure on the national grid.Read More
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan
Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment.Read More
Unions to present Eskom wage offer to members
Mandy Wiener interviews NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu and Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at Eyewitness News.Read More
Motorists to pay a lot more for fuel as new prices to kick in on Wednesday
The Mineral Resources and Energy Department has announced a massive increase in the price of fuel that will kick in this Wednesday.Read More
NUM gives update on wage talks with Eskom as load shedding weighs on SA
Wasanga Mehana spoke to Highveld regional chairperson at NUM, Bizza Motubatse, about the status of the negotiations with the power utility.Read More
It's another week of power cuts for SA as Eskom warns recovery will take weeks
Eskom has blamed the ongoing wage strike for the power cuts but even after some workers returned to their posts, Eskom's system has remained vulnerable.Read More
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine
This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.Read More
Unions: Eskom must improve 3 issues for wage talks to move forward
Negotiations between the power utility and unions resumed on Friday morning after reaching a dead-end last week.Read More
More from Local
JHB City Power increases price of electricity, you’re now paying 7.47% more
As of 1 July, residents and business have been expected to pay 7.47% more for power.Read More
Sassa beneficiaries receive grants after delay
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Buhle Mbhele, about Sassa payouts to beneficiaries.Read More
Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday
The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa plan to convene a shop steward council in the morning to receive feedback from branches on the proposal that could help lift some of the pressure on the national grid.Read More
Enyobeni tavern victims to be buried on Wednesday
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Ronald Masinda, about the aftermath at the East London tavern.Read More
Fuel price hikes will hit consumers the hardest, says Automobile Association
This comes after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced the increase to the fuel prices for this month.Read More
Denosa skeptical GP health will save nurses' jobs
Mandy Weiner speaks to the union’s provincial chairperson, Simphiwe Gada, on the latest response to the health department’s statement about missing salaries and retrenchment of nurses.Read More
Unions to present Eskom wage offer to members
Mandy Wiener interviews NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu and Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at Eyewitness News.Read More
What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment
There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year.Read More
Petrol price hike: AA, once again, calls for review on pricing
Mandy Wiener spoke to AA spokesperson Layton Beard and the Department of Energy's Robert Maake about the impact of this increase.Read More