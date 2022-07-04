Load shedding: More accountability needed from those in power





South Africa seems to be in an energy crisis, with consistent blackouts hitting the country and no clear end in sight.

Mandy Wiener spoke to managing director at EE Business Intelligence, Chris Yelland, about the regular load shedding.

While there is a clear issue with the power supply, which is having a devastating impact on the economy, it doesn’t appear that there is a real sense of urgency to fix the issues.

Eskom is apparently working on a plan and some short-term solutions for the crisis but it is clear that there needs to be significant interventions to improve generation capacity.

While we hope that the relevant ministers and those in power are acknowledging the severity of the situation and working on solutions, but it does seem that there is some lack of accountability.

The minister of energy does appear to be increasingly out of step with his cabinet colleagues, and he may say that it’s not his job, that he’s not responsible but he is responsible. Chris Yelland, managing director at EE Business Intelligence

Hopefully in the not-too-distant future we will see some return to normal and more consistent energy supply throughout the country.

