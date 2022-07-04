Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender?





It's one of the most hotly anticipated movie releases of the year.

'Elvis' takes a cinematic look at the humble beginnings and meteoric rise of rock-n-roll icon Elvis Presley whose musical influence and sex appeal set stages alight and changed the history of music.

Directed by movie visionary Baz Luhrmann, the film stars relative newcomer Austin Butler (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood) in the lead role, with Oscar-winner Tom Hanks playing Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to share her thoughts on the biopic.

I think Austin Butler was very good...he's been styled as Elvis so well and he's very cleverly got the mannerisms...I think he's done an excellent job. Gayle Edmunds, Movie reviewer - CapeTalk/702

"We've also seen a hundred Elvis movies," says Edmunds, "and I did wonder how they were going to do it differently."

As it is the movie isn't done in a linear way, says Edmunds.

Baz Luhrmann takes the story from the point of view of Colonel Tom Parker who starts off by saying, "they say that I killed Elvis". Gayle Edmunds, Movie reviewer - CapeTalk/702

The life of the rock'n'roll legend wasn't without its controversies, but some, says Edmunds, are given something of a wide berth in the film.

Baz Luhrmann does skirt over the whole Priscilla Presley's age - she was 14 years old when he met her at 24. Gayle Edmunds, Movie reviewer - CapeTalk/702

I do think Luhrmann does a great job of showing great respect for the music...but what he does best of all, is create a spectacle. Gayle Edmunds, Movie reviewer - CapeTalk/702

Check out the trailer below:

