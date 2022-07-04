Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender?
It's one of the most hotly anticipated movie releases of the year.
'Elvis' takes a cinematic look at the humble beginnings and meteoric rise of rock-n-roll icon Elvis Presley whose musical influence and sex appeal set stages alight and changed the history of music.
Directed by movie visionary Baz Luhrmann, the film stars relative newcomer Austin Butler (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood) in the lead role, with Oscar-winner Tom Hanks playing Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.
Movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to share her thoughts on the biopic.
I think Austin Butler was very good...he's been styled as Elvis so well and he's very cleverly got the mannerisms...I think he's done an excellent job.Gayle Edmunds, Movie reviewer - CapeTalk/702
"We've also seen a hundred Elvis movies," says Edmunds, "and I did wonder how they were going to do it differently."
As it is the movie isn't done in a linear way, says Edmunds.
Baz Luhrmann takes the story from the point of view of Colonel Tom Parker who starts off by saying, "they say that I killed Elvis".Gayle Edmunds, Movie reviewer - CapeTalk/702
The life of the rock'n'roll legend wasn't without its controversies, but some, says Edmunds, are given something of a wide berth in the film.
Baz Luhrmann does skirt over the whole Priscilla Presley's age - she was 14 years old when he met her at 24.Gayle Edmunds, Movie reviewer - CapeTalk/702
I do think Luhrmann does a great job of showing great respect for the music...but what he does best of all, is create a spectacle.Gayle Edmunds, Movie reviewer - CapeTalk/702
Check out the trailer below:
RELATED: Ford and Izobell: Entertainment legends launch new theatre space on Long Street
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender?
Source : https://pixabay.com/service/license/
More from Entertainment
A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communicating ideas and connecting people.Read More
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'
Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier.Read More
Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo: I appreciate that my work allows me to be me
The multi-talented media personality says her work, which has largely centred on relationships, was never really intentional.Read More
Sello Maake kaNcube to end youth month with empowering film lecture
Award-winning actor and founder of The Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation, Sello Maake kaNcube talks about the upcoming Gauteng Film Commission lecture.Read More
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years
The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic.Read More
What's gone viral: Breastfeeding woman saves goose from eagle
Bongani chats to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what's going viral around the world.Read More
WATCH: Mom falling and mooning everybody at child's sport's day goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Hahaha! Baboons stealing a bag out of a car go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More