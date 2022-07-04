Sassa beneficiaries receive grants after delay





Social grant beneficiaries are receiving their money on Monday following a delay in payments from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The payouts were expected to have been paid last Friday.

Eyewitness News reporter Buhle Mbhele tells Mandy Wiener, that beneficiaries are queueing and receiving their money at various shopping malls.

Mbhele added that there are no delays at beneficiaries pay points.

Well, yes it is happening, you can see pensioners making their way in to buy groceries and paying their bills. I have the few that have confirmed that they have received the payouts despite the delay. Buhle Mbhele, Eyewitness News reporter

Things seemed to be running smoothly, it seems there are no delays or obstructions or any other issues that the pensioners are facing or any Sassa recipients who are receiving payouts. Buhle Mbhele, Eyewitness News reporter

