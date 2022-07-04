Sassa beneficiaries receive grants after delay
Social grant beneficiaries are receiving their money on Monday following a delay in payments from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).
The payouts were expected to have been paid last Friday.
Eyewitness News reporter Buhle Mbhele tells Mandy Wiener, that beneficiaries are queueing and receiving their money at various shopping malls.
Mbhele added that there are no delays at beneficiaries pay points.
Well, yes it is happening, you can see pensioners making their way in to buy groceries and paying their bills. I have the few that have confirmed that they have received the payouts despite the delay.Buhle Mbhele, Eyewitness News reporter
Things seemed to be running smoothly, it seems there are no delays or obstructions or any other issues that the pensioners are facing or any Sassa recipients who are receiving payouts.Buhle Mbhele, Eyewitness News reporter
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
More from Local
JHB City Power increases price of electricity, you’re now paying 7.47% more
As of 1 July, residents and business have been expected to pay 7.47% more for power.Read More
Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday
The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa plan to convene a shop steward council in the morning to receive feedback from branches on the proposal that could help lift some of the pressure on the national grid.Read More
Enyobeni tavern victims to be buried on Wednesday
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Ronald Masinda, about the aftermath at the East London tavern.Read More
Fuel price hikes will hit consumers the hardest, says Automobile Association
This comes after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced the increase to the fuel prices for this month.Read More
Denosa skeptical GP health will save nurses' jobs
Mandy Weiner speaks to the union’s provincial chairperson, Simphiwe Gada, on the latest response to the health department’s statement about missing salaries and retrenchment of nurses.Read More
Unions to present Eskom wage offer to members
Mandy Wiener interviews NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu and Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at Eyewitness News.Read More
Load shedding: More accountability needed from those in power
Mandy Wiener spoke to managing director at EE Business Intelligence Chris Yelland about the regular load shedding.Read More
What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment
There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year.Read More
Petrol price hike: AA, once again, calls for review on pricing
Mandy Wiener spoke to AA spokesperson Layton Beard and the Department of Energy's Robert Maake about the impact of this increase.Read More