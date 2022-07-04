Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
ZOOM Business Book feature: Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success authored by Ron Friedman
Enyobeni tavern victims to be buried on Wednesday

4 July 2022 3:37 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Alcohol
Eastern Cape SAPS
Scenery Park
Enyobeni tavern

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Ronald Masinda, about the aftermath at the East London tavern.

The 21 children who died at Enyobeni tavern last month in East London are expected to be buried this Wednesday.

Community residents from Scenery Park are still waiting for answers despite a speculation that the children were exposed to some form of poison.

Enyobeni tavern remains closed as the area has been cordoned off with more police and forensic teams continuing with their work.

Youth Development Forum also handed in memorandum of demands to the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, citing that traders do not comply with alcohol regulations.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Ronald Masinda, who says scores of learners went to a memorial service held at Zwelimfundo Primary School.

It has been a busy Monday in East London and for starters, we went to a memorial service that was held. It is for the students who went to Zwelimfundo primary school and they were very emotional scenes where young people were singing for the deceased.

Ronald Masinda, Eyewitness News reporter

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is expected to update on the outcome of the investigations once test results are completed in Cape Town.

No update at the stage and we are hoping to hear from the premier of the province, Oscar Mabuyane, with regards to how investigations are going. We are expecting test results to come from Cape Town to give us a bit of clarity.

Ronald Masinda, Eyewitness News reporter

Listen to the full interview below...




