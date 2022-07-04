Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan
The United States is watching “very, very closely” for signs that China is preparing to attack Taiwan, General Mark Milley has warned.
Milley is the highest-ranking officer in the U.S armed forces.
China has repeatedly threatened to take Taiwan by force if it deems it necessary.
Last week at the G7 summit, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned China that attempting to invade Taiwan would be a “catastrophic miscalculation”.
Taiwan, a liberal democracy, has self-governed since 1949.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:49).
… a verbal warning shot… General Mark Milley talked about China ‘clearly developing the capability to attack the island of Taiwan’.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary… That’s why Chinese warplanes have been scouting Taiwan’s airspace and why America has sent navy ships into Taiwan’s waters. They are getting a bit close to each other, aren’t they?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_180924370_grunge-flags-illustration-of-three-countries-with-conflict-and-political-problems-cracked-concrete-b.html?vti=nff4omf4f035ty3ju8-3-159
More from World
Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it, and runs
What would YOU do? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member
Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence.Read More
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well
The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans.Read More
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga
The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017.Read More
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?
Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.Read More
Heathrow Airport 'literally smells like poo' – as weeks-long crisis spirals
Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'Support for Ukraine seems to be ramping up' - Brooks Spector
Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says there is still media interest in what is happening between the two countries.Read More
Africa yet to feel impact of war-torn Ukraine on food prices
John Maytham spoke to the director at Brenthurst Foundation Greg Mills, who was at the Odessa port in Ukraine, about the far-reaching impact this could have.Read More
Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More