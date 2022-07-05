Even if govt amends fuel levy, the impact won’t be sufficient - economist

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Technical issues - Caution against some fuel saving devices
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:16
DA March to Panyaza's office
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Khume Ramulifho - The Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education
Today at 15:20
Eskom Update- impact of load shedding with EWN's Kevin Brandt
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:10
How load Shedding impacts education sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 16:20
{FEATURE} #MyHomeTown- Duduza with Cleaopas Mkhondwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cleapas Mkhondwane - Author of the book called Tears of Nigel
Today at 16:50
Man nabbed for selling fake passports at Joburg Park Station
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andiswa Makanda - PRASA Spokesperson
Today at 17:10
MEC Lesufi to address concerns over Bela Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:20
NAAMSA calls for action on automotive policy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mike Mabasa - CEO at National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Sizakele Marutlulle - Branding expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What to do if your child is accidentally poisoned Relebogile Mabotja spoke to communications manager for ChildSafe South Africa Chiedza Mujeni about how to avoid having your child... 5 July 2022 2:16 PM
NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light Eskom has offered workers 7% salary increases across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance. 5 July 2022 1:56 PM
Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to So... 5 July 2022 1:13 PM
View all Local
'Referendum calls herald new political party in SA' Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz talks about the calls for an electoral reform to deal with the country's challenges. 5 July 2022 7:46 AM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Eskom's power crisis doesn't appear to be a priority for ANC NEC - Madisa Clement Manyathela speaks to 'Sunday Times' political reporter Kgothatso Madisa about the ANC NEC's meeting on the Eskom energy cr... 4 July 2022 11:21 AM
View all Politics
Solidarity confirms its members at Eskom have accepted wage offer Solidarity said that it expected that the wage negotiations would be finalised when unions met with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon. 5 July 2022 11:26 AM
How SA's latest petrol price will further pound the economy Petrol prices will be hiked by R2.37 (93 unleaded) and R2.57 (95 unleaded) a litre on Wednesday while diesel prices will rise by R... 5 July 2022 6:44 AM
Even if govt amends fuel levy, the impact won’t be sufficient - economist Ray White speaks to Dr Azar Jammine, the director and chief economist at Ecomometrix, on what the expected fuel price increase mea... 5 July 2022 6:22 AM
View all Business
Kelly Khumalo: Nothing hurts me anymore Bongani Bingwa speaks to singer and reality TV personality Kelly Khumalo about what fans can expect from season three of 'Life of... 5 July 2022 2:16 PM
Healing Hour: How does childhood violence affect people as adults? Too many people have memories of being beaten by their parents, which can have terrible long-term affects and put strain on someon... 5 July 2022 12:28 PM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club... 2 July 2022 2:07 PM
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
View all Sport
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communic... 4 July 2022 1:05 PM
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer' Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier. 4 July 2022 9:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 July 2022 3:41 PM
Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it, and runs What would YOU do? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 11:17 AM
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
View all World
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the... 29 June 2022 7:56 PM
View all Africa
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Even if govt amends fuel levy, the impact won’t be sufficient - economist

5 July 2022 6:22 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Fuel Price
Petrol price
South African economy
Inflation
CPI

Ray White speaks to Dr Azar Jammine, the director and chief economist at Ecomometrix, on what the expected fuel price increase means for the South African economy.

South Africans can expect their wallets to get thinner as another dreaded fuel price will be implemented on Wednesday as announced by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Opposition political party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has proposed changes to fuel regulations, even suggesting the scrapping of fuel levies.

Ray White speaks to Dr Azar Jammine, the director and chief economist at Ecomometrix, on what the expected fuel price increase means for the South African economy.

He says the fuel hike is not endemic to South Africa but is a worldwide phenomenon due to the global fixation on moving to renewable energy sources.

This obsession with trying to move towards cleaner energy over the last five years has resulted in businesses under investing in fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal and yet the world has not yet transitioned sufficiently to electric vehicles and clean energy… to reduce the world economy’s dependence on oil and coal.

Dr Azar Jammine, Ecomometrix director and chief economist

It caused a hiatus in investment into the supply of new oil and coal, which caused a price surge.

This, along with the Ukraine-Russia war, is exacerbating the fuel price increase, he adds.

Jammine says the rise in fuel costs will beget higher interest rates, adding an unfavourable knock-on effect on the growth of the economy.

However, even if government amends the fuel levies, the impact won’t be effective in reducing the brunt of rising oil prices, says the economist.

Listen to the full audio below:


This article first appeared on EWN : Even if govt amends fuel levy, the impact won’t be sufficient - economist




5 July 2022 6:22 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Fuel Price
Petrol price
South African economy
Inflation
CPI

More from Business

NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light

5 July 2022 1:56 PM

Eskom has offered workers 7% salary increases across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?

5 July 2022 1:13 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity confirms its members at Eskom have accepted wage offer

5 July 2022 11:26 AM

Solidarity said that it expected that the wage negotiations would be finalised when unions met with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol-saving hacks don't work: Tech specialist

5 July 2022 10:26 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to a technical specialist and former technical editor for 'Car Magazine', Nicol Louw, about products that claim to help drivers save fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cumulative effect of petrol price hike should worry consumers: CSIR

5 July 2022 8:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's transport systems and operations area leader Dr Mathetha Mokonyama about this devastating impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli

5 July 2022 7:33 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How SA's latest petrol price will further pound the economy

5 July 2022 6:44 AM

Petrol prices will be hiked by R2.37 (93 unleaded) and R2.57 (95 unleaded) a litre on Wednesday while diesel prices will rise by R2.31 (0.05% sulphur) and R2.30 (0.005% sulphur) a litre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxi industry leaders to meet over possible fare increases

4 July 2022 7:46 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Bafana Magagula, Chief Strategy Manager at South African National Taxi Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JHB City Power increases price of electricity, you’re now paying 7.47% more

4 July 2022 6:34 PM

As of 1 July, residents and business have been expected to pay 7.47% more for power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday

4 July 2022 3:51 PM

The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa plan to convene a shop steward council in the morning to receive feedback from branches on the proposal that could help lift some of the pressure on the national grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

What to do if your child is accidentally poisoned

5 July 2022 2:16 PM

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to communications manager for ChildSafe South Africa Chiedza Mujeni about how to avoid having your child accidentally ingest poison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light

5 July 2022 1:56 PM

Eskom has offered workers 7% salary increases across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?

5 July 2022 1:13 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity confirms its members at Eskom have accepted wage offer

5 July 2022 11:26 AM

Solidarity said that it expected that the wage negotiations would be finalised when unions met with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ordinary citizens in Zuma's situation would not receive parole: AfriForum

5 July 2022 10:15 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to AfriForum's head of policy Ernst Roets about the appeal of Jacob Zuma's medical parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Birthday song rendition sung at white kid's party goes viral

5 July 2022 9:04 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 'What if I took your place?' Ad promoting disabled parking goes viral

5 July 2022 9:01 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cumulative effect of petrol price hike should worry consumers: CSIR

5 July 2022 8:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's transport systems and operations area leader Dr Mathetha Mokonyama about this devastating impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Referendum calls herald new political party in SA'

5 July 2022 7:46 AM

Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz talks about the calls for an electoral reform to deal with the country's challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's underage drinking scourge: 'Pushing legal drinking age to 21 is not enough'

5 July 2022 7:42 AM

Africa Melane speaks to a legal professional at Law For All, Thandekile Plaatjie about the Liquor Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Referendum calls herald new political party in SA'

Local Politics

Cumulative effect of petrol price hike should worry consumers: CSIR

Business Local

SA's underage drinking scourge: 'Pushing legal drinking age to 21 is not enough'

Local

NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Preparations under way for mass funeral in Scenery Park

5 July 2022 12:27 PM

Solidarity confirms its members at Eskom have accepted wage offer

5 July 2022 11:26 AM

Former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli placed on parole

5 July 2022 11:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA