How SA's latest petrol price will further pound the economy
- Petrol price will rise by R2.37c/l while diesel will cost R2.30c/l more.
- Motorists will for the first time ever have to fork out more than R25/l for fuel.
- The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is a contributing factor to the fuel price hike.
Economists are sounding the alarm bells as South Africans brace for yet another fuel price hike this month.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Monday announced another massive fuel price hike - which will come into effect on Wednesday, 6 July.
Petrol 93 octane is expected to cost an additional R2.37 per litre while 95 octane will cost an additional R2.57 per litre.
The latest hike will see the price of fuel breach R25 per litre for the first time ever.
The Automobile Association (AA) said it was concerned about the impact the fuel price increases would have on consumers.
It's a huge amount of pressure now on consumers and the business sector, and there's very little you can do about it, because how do you avoid transport costs?Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib
RELATED: Will the fuel price ever come down again?
SA 95 octane petrol up R2.57/l this month, while diesel price rises R2.30/l. Over past year petrol price up 53.8%. This together with stage 6 load shedding, water shortages, high unemployment, real decline in household income and higher interest rates will weaken economy further!— kevin lings (@lingskevin) July 4, 2022
People's income is just not rising at that level. If you think about the cost of various things that go beyond fuel and food, like the cost of electricity or the cost of water. In general, people's income are not keeping pace with that.Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib
Electric cars are now much cheaper per kilometre than those using fuel. Yes they don’t like loadshedding, but can be charged when power demand is low (for example while you sleep). And their batteries can also power your home if you set it up. https://t.co/ruVge74BrY— Michael Jordaan (@MichaelJordaan) July 4, 2022
RELATED: Petrol price hike: AA, once again, calls for review on pricing
For the moment, people are going to be a little shell-shocked, and it's certainly going to filter through into the rest of the economy.Layton Beard, spokesperson at the AA
The #fuelprice adjustments announced by the government today will hit hard and put extra pressure on an already struggling economy pushing this fuel price to all new record high prices. #FuelPriceHike ⛽— AA South Africa (@AASouthAfrica) July 4, 2022
https://t.co/9GcXVL9sU9
Every facet of economic life in South Africa in some way is linked to a transport cost, and so even if you did stay at home it's still going to have an effect through other goods.Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How SA's latest petrol price will further pound the economy
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bizoon/bizoon1602/bizoon160200048/52676686-d%C3%A9tail-d-une-main-tenant-une-pompe-%C3%A0-carburant-dans-une-station.jpg
More from Business
‘The loss of New Frame is a threat to our democracy’ – media expert
Mandy Weiner is in conversation with Media Monitoring Africa director, William Bird, discuss the financial challenges befalling South African media houses.Read More
NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light
Eskom has offered workers 7% salary increases across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance.Read More
Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.Read More
Solidarity confirms its members at Eskom have accepted wage offer
Solidarity said that it expected that the wage negotiations would be finalised when unions met with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
Petrol-saving hacks don't work: Tech specialist
Lester Kiewit spoke to a technical specialist and former technical editor for 'Car Magazine', Nicol Louw, about products that claim to help drivers save fuel.Read More
Cumulative effect of petrol price hike should worry consumers: CSIR
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's transport systems and operations area leader Dr Mathetha Mokonyama about this devastating impact.Read More
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits.Read More
Even if govt amends fuel levy, the impact won’t be sufficient - economist
Ray White speaks to Dr Azar Jammine, the director and chief economist at Ecomometrix, on what the expected fuel price increase means for the South African economy.Read More
Taxi industry leaders to meet over possible fare increases
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Bafana Magagula, Chief Strategy Manager at South African National Taxi Council.Read More