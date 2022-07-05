CCMA declares vaccine mandates unconstitutional: What's different in this case?
A recent mandatory vaccine ruling involving employer Baroque Medical (Pty) Ltd and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has declared vaccine mandates unconstitutional.
The matter involves a disgruntled employee who took legal action against her former employer after failing to adhere to the company's mandatory vaccination policy.
John Maytham speaks to employment law attorney, Lauren Salt, about the CCMA’s most recent mandatory vaccination announcement, which said the mandate was unconstitutional.
I think he was misguided in his approach; I think he misunderstood the enquiry that he was supposed to undertake in so far as the legislation was concerned or the consolidated direction that was concerned.Lauren Salt, Employment law attorney and employment practice director - ENSafrica
She added that the ruling went down the road of constitutional evaluation, which was not a concrete but rather guesswork decision.
The ruling, however, does not discredit previous rulings regarding vaccine mandates, says the attorney.
There’s no obligation to take notice or defer to the CCMA rulings as there are in other courts. The employer, if they are dissatisfied with the outcome of this arbitration, can take it on review to the Labour Court, which may very well come to a different conclusion.Lauren Salt, Employment law attorney and employment practice director - ENSafrica
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on EWN : CCMA declares vaccine mandates unconstitutional: What's different in this case?
More from Local
‘The loss of New Frame is a threat to our democracy’ – media expert
Mandy Weiner is in conversation with Media Monitoring Africa director, William Bird, discuss the financial challenges befalling South African media houses.Read More
What to do if your child is accidentally poisoned
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to communications manager for ChildSafe South Africa Chiedza Mujeni about how to avoid having your child accidentally ingest poison.Read More
NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light
Eskom has offered workers 7% salary increases across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance.Read More
Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.Read More
Solidarity confirms its members at Eskom have accepted wage offer
Solidarity said that it expected that the wage negotiations would be finalised when unions met with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
Ordinary citizens in Zuma's situation would not receive parole: AfriForum
Bongani Bingwa speaks to AfriForum's head of policy Ernst Roets about the appeal of Jacob Zuma's medical parole.Read More
WATCH: Birthday song rendition sung at white kid's party goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: 'What if I took your place?' Ad promoting disabled parking goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Cumulative effect of petrol price hike should worry consumers: CSIR
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's transport systems and operations area leader Dr Mathetha Mokonyama about this devastating impact.Read More