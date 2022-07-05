Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa





Wits University associate professor, William Gumede, is of the view that cadre deployment is one of the main reasons that countries in Africa - including South Africa - continues to fail on governance and leadership.

Most countries that are still developing in Africa are poorly led due to cadre deployment that is only loyal to the political party and not its citizens.

Turning the attention to South Africa, Gumede says that service delivery is poor because officials are recycled within the public service.

The thing with cadre government, you are stuck with the same people, you recycle people and the real problem - which is illegal and unconstitutional - is the deployment of cadres in the public service. William Gumede, Associate professor - Wits University

The real big reason why we have seen service delivery failure and why our infrastructure collapse is because of these companies without the skills, without competence and cadres' companies being given these contracts. William Gumede, Associate professor - Wits University

