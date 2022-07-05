SA's underage drinking scourge: 'Pushing legal drinking age to 21 is not enough'
South Africa's alcohol consumption culture has been thrust under the spotlight after 21 teenagers lost their lives at Enyobeni Tavern, in East London last month.
This has reignited the Liquor Amendment Bill - which seeks to, among other amendments, increase the legal drinking age from 18 to 21 years.
In addition, the bill looks to ban alcohol advertising and do away with selling liquor within a 100m radius of schools and religious institutions.
Should the bill be made law, will this have any impact on the youth's drinking culture?
Legal professional at Law For All Thandekile Plaatjie says that the Bill, though important, is not enough to deter the youth from drinking.
Speaking about the increase of the legal drinking age to 21, Plaatjie said this would require a two-way conversation involving the youth and communities.
There are certain nuances in the conversation that aren't being had. There is a conversation that can be had about why is it that the youth in those low-income neighbourhoods are believing that alcohol, and consuming alcohol, is the only form of fun that they can have. A thirteen-year-old is at a tavern and that's your only source of fun that you could possibly have after the school holidays. It's a problem there.Thandekile Plaatjie, Legal professional - Law For All
Plaatjie said a ban on the sale and advertisement of alcohol on social media was not a silver bullet but it would impact the liquor industry negatively.
He added that celebrities had influence over the youth and the latter could still encounter their favourite personalities drinking on their social media feeds.
There would be still their favourite celebrities posting about whatever campaigns they have with whatever alcoholic brand. So, to remove the adverts off social media, I don't think that that will be particularly enough.Thandekile Plaatjie, Legal professional - Law For All
Listen to the full interview below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_137904018_saratov-russia-february-5-2019-different-brands-of-sparkles-on-the-shelves-.html
More from Local
‘The loss of New Frame is a threat to our democracy’ – media expert
Mandy Weiner is in conversation with Media Monitoring Africa director, William Bird, discuss the financial challenges befalling South African media houses.Read More
What to do if your child is accidentally poisoned
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to communications manager for ChildSafe South Africa Chiedza Mujeni about how to avoid having your child accidentally ingest poison.Read More
NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light
Eskom has offered workers 7% salary increases across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance.Read More
Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.Read More
Solidarity confirms its members at Eskom have accepted wage offer
Solidarity said that it expected that the wage negotiations would be finalised when unions met with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
Ordinary citizens in Zuma's situation would not receive parole: AfriForum
Bongani Bingwa speaks to AfriForum's head of policy Ernst Roets about the appeal of Jacob Zuma's medical parole.Read More
WATCH: Birthday song rendition sung at white kid's party goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: 'What if I took your place?' Ad promoting disabled parking goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Cumulative effect of petrol price hike should worry consumers: CSIR
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's transport systems and operations area leader Dr Mathetha Mokonyama about this devastating impact.Read More