SA's underage drinking scourge: 'Pushing legal drinking age to 21 is not enough'





South Africa's alcohol consumption culture has been thrust under the spotlight after 21 teenagers lost their lives at Enyobeni Tavern, in East London last month.

This has reignited the Liquor Amendment Bill - which seeks to, among other amendments, increase the legal drinking age from 18 to 21 years.

In addition, the bill looks to ban alcohol advertising and do away with selling liquor within a 100m radius of schools and religious institutions.

Should the bill be made law, will this have any impact on the youth's drinking culture?

Legal professional at Law For All Thandekile Plaatjie says that the Bill, though important, is not enough to deter the youth from drinking.

Speaking about the increase of the legal drinking age to 21, Plaatjie said this would require a two-way conversation involving the youth and communities.

There are certain nuances in the conversation that aren't being had. There is a conversation that can be had about why is it that the youth in those low-income neighbourhoods are believing that alcohol, and consuming alcohol, is the only form of fun that they can have. A thirteen-year-old is at a tavern and that's your only source of fun that you could possibly have after the school holidays. It's a problem there. Thandekile Plaatjie, Legal professional - Law For All

Plaatjie said a ban on the sale and advertisement of alcohol on social media was not a silver bullet but it would impact the liquor industry negatively.

He added that celebrities had influence over the youth and the latter could still encounter their favourite personalities drinking on their social media feeds.

There would be still their favourite celebrities posting about whatever campaigns they have with whatever alcoholic brand. So, to remove the adverts off social media, I don't think that that will be particularly enough. Thandekile Plaatjie, Legal professional - Law For All

Listen to the full interview below.