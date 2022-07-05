Fuel price hike likely to devastate SA workers and economy





From Wednesday South Africans will see a massive rise in the fuel price, and there have been calls to deregulate and adjust how the petrol price is calculated.

Africa Melane spoke to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks and director of fuel pricing mechanism at the Department of Energy Robert Maake about the latest fuel increase.

The latest petrol price increase will see the price per litre rising to over R25 per litre - which is more than the minimum wage per hour.

This will have a devastating impact on workers who are, in many cases, already spending significant portions of their salary on transport to and from work.

Park said that reductions must be made to the fuel price adding that currently, a third of the fuel price goes to taxes, which should be reduced.

In principle we’d welcome all progressive ideas to lower the fuel price and to ease the burden upon workers and the economy. Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator

According to Maake, the energy department is looking to find ways to limit the blow of this increase and lower the cost.

