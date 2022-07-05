'Referendum calls herald new political party in SA'
South Africa is dealt a blow by continued power outages, constant petrol price hikes, a rise in food prices and the overall cost of living.
Does the country need political reform to deal with these challenges?
The Defend Our Democracy campaign has called for a referendum on the electoral system.
But electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz says political reform is not the ultimate answer. Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Scholtz says reform is needed but the context is key.
RELATED: Jonas: Too much power rests with political parties in current electoral system
Clearly, there are some people angling for the formation of a new political party here and if you are starting a new political party and are defining what your political party is all about, I think it is important to position your party to be focused on issues people really care about and that connects with them on a deep level.Dawie Scholtz, electoral analyst
Electoral reform never shows up in any polling, it's an extremely philosophical topic. For (Mcebisi) Jonas and anyone who might want to start a political party, they should focus on the bread and butter issues.Dawie Scholtz, electoral analyst
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Theto Mahlakoana/Eyewitness News
