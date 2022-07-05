'Referendum calls herald new political party in SA'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
NUM, Numsa give the green light to Eskom’s wage offer
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Today at 15:16
DA's March to Panyaza's office
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Khume Ramulifho - The Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education
Today at 15:20
Eskom Update- impact of load shedding with EWN's Kevin Brandt
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
Man nabbed for selling fake passports at Joburg Park Station
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andiswa Makanda - PRASA Spokesperson
Today at 16:10
How load Shedding impacts education sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 16:20
{FEATURE} #MyHomeTown- Duduza with Cleaopas Mkhondwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cleapas Mkhondwane - Author of the book called Tears of Nigel
Today at 17:10
MEC Lesufi to address concerns over Bela Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:20
NAAMSA calls for action on automotive policy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mike Mabasa - CEO at National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Sizakele Marutlulle - Branding expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: triangle of GROWTH, UNCERTAINTY and VALUE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital
‘The loss of New Frame is a threat to our democracy’ – media expert Mandy Weiner is in conversation with Media Monitoring Africa director, William Bird, discuss the financial challenges befalling So... 5 July 2022 2:33 PM
What to do if your child is accidentally poisoned Relebogile Mabotja spoke to communications manager for ChildSafe South Africa Chiedza Mujeni about how to avoid having your child... 5 July 2022 2:16 PM
NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light Eskom has offered workers 7% salary increases across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance. 5 July 2022 1:56 PM
'Referendum calls herald new political party in SA' Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz talks about the calls for an electoral reform to deal with the country's challenges. 5 July 2022 7:46 AM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Eskom's power crisis doesn't appear to be a priority for ANC NEC - Madisa Clement Manyathela speaks to 'Sunday Times' political reporter Kgothatso Madisa about the ANC NEC's meeting on the Eskom energy cr... 4 July 2022 11:21 AM
Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to So... 5 July 2022 1:13 PM
Solidarity confirms its members at Eskom have accepted wage offer Solidarity said that it expected that the wage negotiations would be finalised when unions met with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon. 5 July 2022 11:26 AM
How SA's latest petrol price will further pound the economy Petrol prices will be hiked by R2.37 (93 unleaded) and R2.57 (95 unleaded) a litre on Wednesday while diesel prices will rise by R... 5 July 2022 6:44 AM
Kelly Khumalo: Nothing hurts me anymore Bongani Bingwa speaks to singer and reality TV personality Kelly Khumalo about what fans can expect from season three of 'Life of... 5 July 2022 2:16 PM
Healing Hour: How does childhood violence affect people as adults? Too many people have memories of being beaten by their parents, which can have terrible long-term affects and put strain on someon... 5 July 2022 12:28 PM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club... 2 July 2022 2:07 PM
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communic... 4 July 2022 1:05 PM
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer' Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier. 4 July 2022 9:54 AM
Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 July 2022 3:41 PM
Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it, and runs What would YOU do? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 11:17 AM
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the... 29 June 2022 7:56 PM
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
'Referendum calls herald new political party in SA'

5 July 2022 7:46 AM
by Zanele Zama
Politics
Voting
Electoral reform

Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz talks about the calls for an electoral reform to deal with the country's challenges.

South Africa is dealt a blow by continued power outages, constant petrol price hikes, a rise in food prices and the overall cost of living.

Does the country need political reform to deal with these challenges?

The Defend Our Democracy campaign has called for a referendum on the electoral system.

But electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz says political reform is not the ultimate answer. Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Scholtz says reform is needed but the context is key.

RELATED: Jonas: Too much power rests with political parties in current electoral system

Clearly, there are some people angling for the formation of a new political party here and if you are starting a new political party and are defining what your political party is all about, I think it is important to position your party to be focused on issues people really care about and that connects with them on a deep level.

Dawie Scholtz, electoral analyst

Electoral reform never shows up in any polling, it's an extremely philosophical topic. For (Mcebisi) Jonas and anyone who might want to start a political party, they should focus on the bread and butter issues.

Dawie Scholtz, electoral analyst

Listen to the full interview below:




‘The loss of New Frame is a threat to our democracy’ – media expert

5 July 2022 2:33 PM

Mandy Weiner is in conversation with Media Monitoring Africa director, William Bird, discuss the financial challenges befalling South African media houses.

What to do if your child is accidentally poisoned

5 July 2022 2:16 PM

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to communications manager for ChildSafe South Africa Chiedza Mujeni about how to avoid having your child accidentally ingest poison.

NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light

5 July 2022 1:56 PM

Eskom has offered workers 7% salary increases across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance.

Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?

5 July 2022 1:13 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.

Solidarity confirms its members at Eskom have accepted wage offer

5 July 2022 11:26 AM

Solidarity said that it expected that the wage negotiations would be finalised when unions met with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon.

Ordinary citizens in Zuma's situation would not receive parole: AfriForum

5 July 2022 10:15 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to AfriForum's head of policy Ernst Roets about the appeal of Jacob Zuma's medical parole.

WATCH: Birthday song rendition sung at white kid's party goes viral

5 July 2022 9:04 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: 'What if I took your place?' Ad promoting disabled parking goes viral

5 July 2022 9:01 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Cumulative effect of petrol price hike should worry consumers: CSIR

5 July 2022 8:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's transport systems and operations area leader Dr Mathetha Mokonyama about this devastating impact.

SA's underage drinking scourge: 'Pushing legal drinking age to 21 is not enough'

5 July 2022 7:42 AM

Africa Melane speaks to a legal professional at Law For All, Thandekile Plaatjie about the Liquor Amendment Bill.

Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa

5 July 2022 6:30 AM

Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa.

Eskom's power crisis doesn't appear to be a priority for ANC NEC - Madisa

4 July 2022 11:21 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to 'Sunday Times' political reporter Kgothatso Madisa about the ANC NEC's meeting on the Eskom energy crisis.

Jonas: Too much power rests with political parties in current electoral system

4 July 2022 10:30 AM

Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas says the entire electoral system needs to be changed.

Time for Ramaphosa to pay compensation and apologise: Marikana attorney

4 July 2022 9:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney, Andries Nkome, who is representing hundreds of families of the victims of the Marikana massacre in a civil suit, after a Johannesburg High Court found President Cyril Ramaphosa played a role in the Marikana massacre.

DA threatens strike action over BELA Bill

3 July 2022 12:48 PM

The BELA Bill proposes changes to the South African Schools Act which seeks to hand control to the Education Department in determining a school's language policy and curriculums, compulsory schooling from Grade R, and the prohibition of corporal punishment and initiation practices.

Assault case against Malema, Ndlozi postponed to 29 September

1 July 2022 3:02 PM

The pair appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning on assault charges.

'The ANC is incapable of being renewed': Mervyn Bennun withdraws support for ANC

1 July 2022 6:18 AM

John Maytham spoke to former ANC member Mervyn Bennun about his decision to withdraw his membership and support for the party.

We know the wheels of justice are slow, that's why we acted against ANC - DA

30 June 2022 9:10 AM

DA chief whip, Natasha Mazzone talks about the charges they have recently laid against the ANC.

Firms that enabled state capture should pay reparations - Dr Iraj Abedian

29 June 2022 7:09 PM

The Money Show interviews economist Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services.

South Africans are not good in holding govt accountable - Shilowa

29 June 2022 4:30 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the former Gauteng premier, Mbhazima Shilowa, on holding government accountable.

