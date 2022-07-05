WATCH: Birthday song rendition sung at white kid's party goes viral
A video of the birthday song rendition sung at a white kid's party has gone viral.
In a tweet, a mother wrote: 'Trust my son to sing this at a white friend's birthday party', and many people loved the spontaneity of the whole birthday affair.
The remix questions how old the person celebrating their birthday is - counting from one.
This is followed by a loud cheer when they reach the age of the person.
Watch the video below:
Trust my son to sing this at a white friends birthday party 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TGzjM6YjOG— MrsMD (@mosatekay) July 4, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
