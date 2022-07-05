WATCH: 'What if I took your place?' Ad promoting disabled parking goes viral
An advertisement that seeks to raise awareness against parking in the disabled bay has gone viral.
The video depicts a man waking up next to a woman and getting into his wheelchair. The woman's husband walks in on them and it becomes tense in the room.
The video ends with the man in the wheelchair saying 'what if I took your place?'.
Watch the full interview below:
There’s no way I could have predicted where this ad was headed. pic.twitter.com/K0jNabD7Mh— A Goddamn Delight 🪄 (@Reesha) June 27, 2022
