Kelly Khumalo: Nothing hurts me anymore

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
NUM, Numsa give the green light to Eskom’s wage offer
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Today at 15:16
DA's March to Panyaza's office
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Khume Ramulifho - The Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education
Today at 15:20
Eskom Update- impact of load shedding with EWN's Kevin Brandt
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
Man nabbed for selling fake passports at Joburg Park Station
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andiswa Makanda - PRASA Spokesperson
Today at 16:10
How load Shedding impacts education sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 16:20
{FEATURE} #MyHomeTown- Duduza with Cleaopas Mkhondwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cleapas Mkhondwane - Author of the book called Tears of Nigel
Today at 17:10
MEC Lesufi to address concerns over Bela Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:20
NAAMSA calls for action on automotive policy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mike Mabasa - CEO at National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Sizakele Marutlulle - Branding expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: triangle of GROWTH, UNCERTAINTY and VALUE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘The loss of New Frame is a threat to our democracy’ – media expert Mandy Weiner is in conversation with Media Monitoring Africa director, William Bird, discuss the financial challenges befalling So... 5 July 2022 2:33 PM
What to do if your child is accidentally poisoned Relebogile Mabotja spoke to communications manager for ChildSafe South Africa Chiedza Mujeni about how to avoid having your child... 5 July 2022 2:16 PM
NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light Eskom has offered workers 7% salary increases across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance. 5 July 2022 1:56 PM
View all Local
'Referendum calls herald new political party in SA' Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz talks about the calls for an electoral reform to deal with the country's challenges. 5 July 2022 7:46 AM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Eskom's power crisis doesn't appear to be a priority for ANC NEC - Madisa Clement Manyathela speaks to 'Sunday Times' political reporter Kgothatso Madisa about the ANC NEC's meeting on the Eskom energy cr... 4 July 2022 11:21 AM
View all Politics
Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to So... 5 July 2022 1:13 PM
Solidarity confirms its members at Eskom have accepted wage offer Solidarity said that it expected that the wage negotiations would be finalised when unions met with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon. 5 July 2022 11:26 AM
How SA's latest petrol price will further pound the economy Petrol prices will be hiked by R2.37 (93 unleaded) and R2.57 (95 unleaded) a litre on Wednesday while diesel prices will rise by R... 5 July 2022 6:44 AM
View all Business
Kelly Khumalo: Nothing hurts me anymore Bongani Bingwa speaks to singer and reality TV personality Kelly Khumalo about what fans can expect from season three of 'Life of... 5 July 2022 2:16 PM
Healing Hour: How does childhood violence affect people as adults? Too many people have memories of being beaten by their parents, which can have terrible long-term affects and put strain on someon... 5 July 2022 12:28 PM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club... 2 July 2022 2:07 PM
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
View all Sport
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communic... 4 July 2022 1:05 PM
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer' Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier. 4 July 2022 9:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 July 2022 3:41 PM
Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it, and runs What would YOU do? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 11:17 AM
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
View all World
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the... 29 June 2022 7:56 PM
View all Africa
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Kelly Khumalo: Nothing hurts me anymore

5 July 2022 2:16 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Showmax
Kelly Khumalo
Life with Kelly Khumalo
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Bongani Bingwa speaks to singer and reality TV personality Kelly Khumalo about what fans can expect from season three of 'Life of Kelly Khumalo'.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite being hauled over the coals over the mysterious death and subsequent murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, award-winning singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo continues to soar to great heights.

Season three of her reality TV show, Life with Kelly Khumalo, premieres on Showmax on Tuesday, despite the dark cloud that hangs over her head about Meyiwa's death - a case that is currently before the courts.

Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014 at Khumalo's mother's house in Vooslorus. The incident is said to have happened in the presence of Khumalo and her mother, Ntombi; sister Zandie; Zandi’s boyfriend, Longwe Twala; and Meyiwa's friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

Five menare standing trial in this high-profile and convoluted case.

Reaction to the Netflix documentary Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star has been strong, with many calling out Netflix for commercialising an ongoing murder trial without providing any answers as well as theorising their own hypotheses on who could have killed the soccer star.

The production has infuriated and confused some viewers.

Khumalo has been called out for her alleged involvement in the case, her recent comments on her relationship with Meyiwa and her reported R22 million deal with Netflix that may see her and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede produce their own docu-series about the events that took place the night of the murder.

KHUMALO SPEAKS OUT ON eNCA

"We have a problem in our country and this is not about just Kelly Khumalo, the musician, but this is about an individual in the pits and the darkest place of wherever it is - where they lose loved ones and justice is not served...", she told eNCA on Monday 4 July, adding that the law was not effective.

"With what has happened to me, I have had my life threatened, I have my family threatened not once, but multiple times and I feel like the law is not coming into place... It is within my right to have protection, not only for myself but also for my family," she said.

But she said she could not be bothered because "nothing hurts" her anymore.

Life with Kelly Khumalo follows Khumalo as she navigates her life, career and relationships.

The first episode of the third season features the appearance of her ex-boyfriend and hip-hop artist Jub Jub, Living the Dream with Somizi star Somizi Mhlongo and, of course, Khumalo addressing the controversial Meyiwa trial - where she is widely fingered to be in the know.

It can be tricky when a singer becomes a reality star due to the potential that their life has the potential to eclipse their musical career, something that Khumalo has made peace with.

The more important thing is my life, for some reason which I'm yet to discover and I feel like God felt, 'yes, you have the voice, but I need to use your life more'.

Kelly Khumalo, singer and star - 'Life with Kelly Khumalo'

Khumalo says she shares her anguish and tribulations that oftentimes play out in the public arena with her "spiritual twin", Somizi.

Somizi is my spiritual twin... We go through the same things around the same time. We get the same noise, and everything... I think that night Somizi felt the journey that I had walked spiritually. I was carrying things that I had never felt that night.

Kelly Khumalo, singer and star - 'Life with Kelly Khumalo'

Though national discussions around her personal life have hurt her in the past, Khumalo says this doesn't bother her anymore, especially regarding the Meyiwa trial.

Nothing hurts me anymore simply because I've learnt to understand that people are projecting... It doesn't bother me because at the end of the day. As I say [in] my reality show, this is my journey, this is my journey truth. No matter how you see it from your perspective, I actually don't care. This is my reality.

Kelly Khumalo, singer and star - 'Life with Kelly Khumalo'

Speaking on the trial, Khumalo said she was focusing on her family and her career, adding that she would leave the Meyiwa trial to legal experts.

My job at this point is to focus on myself being a mother, focus on being a daughter, and focus on my blooming career and leave, you know, the legalities to people that are professionals.

Kelly Khumalo, singer and star - 'Life with Kelly Khumalo'

Life with Kelly Kumalo is available to stream on Showmax.

Listen to the full interview below.




5 July 2022 2:16 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Showmax
Kelly Khumalo
Life with Kelly Khumalo
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

More from Lifestyle

Healing Hour: How does childhood violence affect people as adults?

5 July 2022 12:28 PM

Too many people have memories of being beaten by their parents, which can have terrible long-term affects and put strain on someone’s relationship with their parent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan

4 July 2022 3:45 PM

Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From religion to identity: Navigating evolving belief systems in families

4 July 2022 2:52 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to CEO and psychologist at Neo-Psych Services Palesa Radebe about how families can navigating difference in beliefs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment

4 July 2022 1:32 PM

There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'

4 July 2022 9:54 AM

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Family giving dad final drink of rum and coke go viral

4 July 2022 9:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Nigerian official fake fainting during Q & A goes viral

4 July 2022 8:57 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kfm Best of the Cape Awards is back — Nominate the best of the best in the Cape

4 July 2022 7:23 AM

Building on the massive success of last year’s campaign, YOU are once again invited to nominate your favourites across 30 wide-ranging categories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special

3 July 2022 8:58 AM

Sara-Jayne King spoke to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album

2 July 2022 5:03 PM

John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light

Business Local

'Referendum calls herald new political party in SA'

Local Politics

Cumulative effect of petrol price hike should worry consumers: CSIR

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Kelly Khumalo: Nothing hurts me anymore

5 July 2022 2:16 PM

Rescuers gather body parts after Italy glacier collapse

5 July 2022 2:09 PM

Springboks make massive squad reshuffle for second test against Wales

5 July 2022 2:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA