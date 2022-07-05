Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?
South Africans are on the lookout for alternative power solutions now more than ever as electricity supply issues compound by the day.
However, the mention of uninterruptable power supply (UPS), generators and inverters can be mind boggling – where does one even begin?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.
The purpose of a UPS is to provide emergency power, usually by a lead/acid battery, to a load when it senses that the input power source has failed.
They are different from emergency power systems or standby generators because they provide near-instantaneous protection from power interruption by using a battery.
Reinhardt says because of reoccurring load shedding, UPS batteries often do not have enough recovery time.
He explains that the battery is a chemical storage device that needs to be afforded that time to recover before it can give protection against load shedding.
That is the problem. Because of the intermittent presence of Eskom, your battery doesn’t have a chance to rejuvenate or recover.Andre Reinhardt, Owner - UPS Technologies
While generators often come in three types - portable, inverter and standby - all these generators should undergo similar generator maintenance to ensure long-term usability.
Reinhardt advises individuals to use their alternative power solutions sparingly as costs can ramp very quickly – adding that every watt used costs approximately R25.
So, if you want work on a 5-kilowatt system, you are probably going to fork out R60,000 to R75,000 for a good system that would really stand the test of time.Andre Reinhardt, Owner - UPS Technologies
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122825840_uninterruptible-power-supply-backup-power-ups-with-battery-isolated-on-table-ups-for-pc-equipment-fo.html?vti=m1sour4eoqdqgqurdz-1-10
More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier
How to keep the lights on amid load shedding
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding.Read More
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.Read More
'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.Read More
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”.Read More
Energy regulator OKs South Africa’s first two privately-owned solar projects
Refilwe Moloto interviews Sola Group CEO Dom Wills.Read More
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg.Read More
[EXPLAINED] SA exports electricity to our neighbours – but it is a GOOD thing
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about South Africa’s electricity trading with other African countries.Read More
Coal plants closure may lead to more power cuts and higher price in five years
Refilwe Moloto speaks to former Eskom consultant and Hohm Energy campaign manager Mathew Cruise on SA's energy supply.Read More
'Renewables now half the price of coal – that’s where the money’s at'
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Dr Brian North, a former lead researcher at the CSIR.Read More