Ordinary citizens in Zuma's situation would not receive parole: AfriForum

The organisation is accusing the correctional services department of incorrectly reading and interpreting the Correctional Services Act.

Zuma and the department's medical parole appeal is due to be heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal next month.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to AfriForum's head of policy, Ernst Roets.

The question is not should he go to jail or should not, that's not the primary question. The primary question, as far as we are concerned, is how would an ordinary member of the public have been treated under the same circumstances? Ernst Roets, head of policy - AfriForum

Our concern is what we are seeing at the moment with the criminal justice system is it becomes quite clear and evident that the former president is being treated in a particular way because of who he is, and it appears to us as if just a normal member of the public... were to have been in that exact same situation, we are quite sure that that person would not have been given medical parole. Ernst Roets, head of policy - AfriForum

