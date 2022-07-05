Healing Hour: How does childhood violence affect people as adults?
In the past, corporal punishment or giving children the so-called hiding has been normalised as a way to discipline them.
But it has left many people deeply traumatised by their childhood.
Too many people have memories of being beaten by their parents, which can have terrible long-term affects and put strain on someone’s relationship with their parent.
When you associate your parent with pain and violence, it can feel impossible to connect with them later in life because of the trauma.
Some people are so traumatised by such an upbringing that they have had to seek therapy or counselling to move forward in life.
For many parents, this abuse was the only form of discipline they knew, which has led to cycles of violence that some people are trying to break.
While this doesn’t necessarily mean the parents who did this were cruel, we must acknowledge the damage this has done to victims, even into adulthood.
One of the consequences of hitting children is that they begin to believe that even small mistakes require punishment and may struggle to come to terms with their own mistakes or other people's, no matter how small.
Children are one of the most vulnerable groups in society who are still learning to navigate the world.
How children are treated, shapes the way they interact in the future. A person who is abused or beaten can go through life with fear and resentment that impact every part of their life.
One important tool to cope with abuse is openness and speaking about individual experiences to heal and move forward.
This can also make sure that the victim does not inflict the same suffering on others.
To find out more, and hear some stories from listeners, listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114105596_depressed-boy-holding-smile-pretending-to-be-fine-face-of-the-depression.html?term=child%2Bdepression&vti=o2zxz9utodx6hebuul-1-9
More from Lifestyle
Kelly Khumalo: Nothing hurts me anymore
Bongani Bingwa speaks to singer and reality TV personality Kelly Khumalo about what fans can expect from season three of 'Life of Kelly Khumalo'.Read More
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan
Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment.Read More
From religion to identity: Navigating evolving belief systems in families
Clement Manyathela speaks to CEO and psychologist at Neo-Psych Services Palesa Radebe about how families can navigating difference in beliefs.Read More
What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment
There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year.Read More
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'
Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier.Read More
WATCH: Family giving dad final drink of rum and coke go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Nigerian official fake fainting during Q & A goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Kfm Best of the Cape Awards is back — Nominate the best of the best in the Cape
Building on the massive success of last year’s campaign, YOU are once again invited to nominate your favourites across 30 wide-ranging categories.Read More
Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special
Sara-Jayne King spoke to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More