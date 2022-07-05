Healing Hour: How does childhood violence affect people as adults?





In the past, corporal punishment or giving children the so-called hiding has been normalised as a way to discipline them.

But it has left many people deeply traumatised by their childhood.

Too many people have memories of being beaten by their parents, which can have terrible long-term affects and put strain on someone’s relationship with their parent.

When you associate your parent with pain and violence, it can feel impossible to connect with them later in life because of the trauma.

Some people are so traumatised by such an upbringing that they have had to seek therapy or counselling to move forward in life.

For many parents, this abuse was the only form of discipline they knew, which has led to cycles of violence that some people are trying to break.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean the parents who did this were cruel, we must acknowledge the damage this has done to victims, even into adulthood.

One of the consequences of hitting children is that they begin to believe that even small mistakes require punishment and may struggle to come to terms with their own mistakes or other people's, no matter how small.

Children are one of the most vulnerable groups in society who are still learning to navigate the world.

How children are treated, shapes the way they interact in the future. A person who is abused or beaten can go through life with fear and resentment that impact every part of their life.

One important tool to cope with abuse is openness and speaking about individual experiences to heal and move forward.

This can also make sure that the victim does not inflict the same suffering on others.

