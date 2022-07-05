Solidarity confirms its members at Eskom have accepted wage offer
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has confirmed that its members at Eskom have accepted the new wage offer.
The organisation is one of three recognised trade unions at the ailing power utility.
Meanwhile, leaders of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) are engaged in talks about their response to Eskom’s offer.
Solidarity said that it expected that the wage negotiations would be finalised when unions met with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon.
The union’s Helgard Cronje: "Solidarity’s demands were less than what Eskom put on the table. That means we do have a mandate to accept the offer."
Meanwhile, NUM and Numsa shop stewards have convened a council meeting where they are discussing their members’ reaction to the offer.
Eskom has proposed 7% increases for workers, R400 housing allowance hikes and the reinstatement of working conditions that were revoked last year.
#Eskom This the latest wage offer being considered by Eskom employees. #Solidarity has accepted the proposal. #NUM and #NUMSA members are still mulling over it. TTM pic.twitter.com/y7ya3CA3RH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2022
#Eskom National Union of Mineworkers and National Union of Metalworkers of SA leaders are convening a shopsteward council in Johannesburg this morning to discuss their members’ mandate in response to the latest Eskom wage offer. #NUM #NUMSA TTM pic.twitter.com/CZ1zyXuT5u— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2022
Meanwhile, #Solidarity has confirmed that it’s members have accepted the wage offer by #Eskom. However a settlement agreement will only be signed later this afternoon at the bargaining forum. pic.twitter.com/oJITicAkKU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Solidarity confirms its members at Eskom have accepted wage offer
