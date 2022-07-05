Employees should prioritise taking breaks to beat fatigue, depression





Employees must prepare ahead of time before applying to take annual leave.

Taking a break from work is a weapon for beating fatigue and depression.

This is according to the career coach and managing director at Metamorphosis Integrated solution, Zanele Luvuno.

She added that household schedules also added to one's mental and physical health.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Luvuno during 702's World of Work feature advising employees to take a break and gain mental freedom.

Most certainly, take a break and not the kind of a break that most of us take where I go somewhere but my phone is on, and my laptop is with me. Prepare before you go on break and you give yourself a mental freedom, to be able to enjoy being away, reciprocate, and allow your body to get what it is that it needs. Zanele Luvuno, Career coach and managing director - Metamorphosis Integrated Solutions

Luvuno added that employers should find ways to assist employees with their wellness.

I think you should always be able to go to the person who manages you to be able to say I am really struggling, this is the situation I am at, and I need a break. A lot of organisations are not sure necessarily how- from a cultural perspective - they need to be supporting their employees. Zanele Luvuno, Career coach and managing director - Metamorphosis Integrated Solutions

Listen to the full interview below...