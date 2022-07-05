City of Tshwane on Eskom payment plan rejection - 'It's just politics'
Eskom has rejected the City of Tshwane's offer to enter into payment settlement arrangements after failing to settle its R908 million debt.
The power utility said the municipality has only payed R30 million of its debt that was due on 17 June, calling out the city for its erratic payments, which only furthers Eskom's own debt exceeding R46 billion.
Chief of staff for Tshwane Mayor's office, Jordan Griffiths, however, has called Eskom out for rejecting their offer via the media instead of directly communicating with the municipality, who offered to settle payments by 7 July.
Eskom didn't even indicate to us formally that they rejected the payment plan. They did so in the media. The amount in question is the current bill, it's the June bill, which the city just requested more time in paying.Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff - Tshwane Mayor's office
Calling Eskom's rejection offer as "politics for politics sake," Griffiths says the City of Tshwane is taking its debt repayments seriously and that the outstanding debt was for June alone and not historical debt.
Our finance teams are indicating to them what the constraints are and instead of them actively engaging with them, effectively, we then get called out in the media... This debt is not months old, years old, it's just the current bill - which we make sure we service, and where the city has had liquidity challenges before, we've engaged with Eskom.Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff - Tshwane Mayor's office
Listen to the full interview below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_174368993_pretoria-cityscape-as-seen-from-the-union-buildings-pretoria-is-one-of-south-africa-s-three-capitals.html?vti=nagsrp88gwa4ek935w-1-28
More from Local
Free to terminate? Why backstreet abortions are thriving in South Africa
Out of 12 healthcare centres, only three would help us. And out of 12 backstreet providers, all but four were unreachable.Read More
Unions knew if they followed proper legal process they'd never get 7% from Eskom
Bruce Whitfield talks to employment practice specialist Hugo Pienaar about the strike at Eskom and subsequent wage increase.Read More
'After years denying it can afford increase, so much drama then Eskom gives 7%!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
Eskom: Signing wage deal doesn't immediately end load shedding
The utility had for weeks blamed the rolling frequent power cuts on labour unrest as workers took part in unlawful strikes.Read More
The continuous strain of load shedding on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Lives are at risk - both directly and indirectly - when load shedding hits hospitals.Read More
Human Rights Watch: SA's 400 abandoned coal mines a risk to surrounding areas
The report says the country, which relies on coal for 80% of its energy production, has failed to clean these mines up, resulting in dangers to residents around these mines.Read More
Health and Wellness: Excessive sweating is not related to underlying disease
Clement Manyathela speaks to General practitioner, Dr Marlin McKay, about excessive sweating.Read More
Done deal: Unions and Eskom sign on the dotted line of a wage agreement
The deal follows weeks of tensions, that saw a strike at the utility's plants and the return of stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Employees should prioritise taking breaks to beat fatigue, depression
Clement Manyathela speaks to career coach and managing director at Metamorphosis Integrated Solutions, Zanele Luvuno, about combating mid-year fatigue.Read More