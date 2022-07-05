City of Tshwane on Eskom payment plan rejection - 'It's just politics'





Eskom has rejected the City of Tshwane's offer to enter into payment settlement arrangements after failing to settle its R908 million debt.

The power utility said the municipality has only payed R30 million of its debt that was due on 17 June, calling out the city for its erratic payments, which only furthers Eskom's own debt exceeding R46 billion.

Chief of staff for Tshwane Mayor's office, Jordan Griffiths, however, has called Eskom out for rejecting their offer via the media instead of directly communicating with the municipality, who offered to settle payments by 7 July.

Eskom didn't even indicate to us formally that they rejected the payment plan. They did so in the media. The amount in question is the current bill, it's the June bill, which the city just requested more time in paying. Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff - Tshwane Mayor's office

Calling Eskom's rejection offer as "politics for politics sake," Griffiths says the City of Tshwane is taking its debt repayments seriously and that the outstanding debt was for June alone and not historical debt.

Our finance teams are indicating to them what the constraints are and instead of them actively engaging with them, effectively, we then get called out in the media... This debt is not months old, years old, it's just the current bill - which we make sure we service, and where the city has had liquidity challenges before, we've engaged with Eskom. Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff - Tshwane Mayor's office

