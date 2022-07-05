



Not-for-profit news agency, New Frame, published an editorial on Monday announcing a halt in operations due to a lack of funding.

Centre for Pan African Media (CPAM), non-profit organisation that houses New Frame, says it has not been able to secure funding beyond the end of September, according to Times Live.

"After close to four years of intense work, we must now reimagine how journalism can and should be done in a moment when the coils of social and political crisis squeeze ever more tightly," the editorial stated.

Mandy Weiner is in conversation with Media Monitoring Africa director, William Bird, discuss the financial challenges befalling South African media houses.

Bird adds that a number of media outlets are really struggling to survive due to the precarious nature of the South African media industry.

He adds that, particularly, the loss of public-interest journalism is more than just another marker of our downtrodden economy but doubles as threat to our democracy.

EDITORIAL | After close to four years of intense work we must now reimagine how journalism can and should be done in a moment when the coils of social and political crisis squeeze ever more tightly.#NewFrame #NewFrameShutDown #Left #Workers #Justice https://t.co/RCneBGrIGP — New Frame (@NewFrame_News) July 4, 2022

It’s a real tragedy beyond just the employment issues, beyond the loss of media voice, it’s a real loss to South Africa in terms of helping us deal with the kind of issues we are facing. William Bird, Media Monitoring Africa director

“… this is something that is a crisis for democracy, it's not unique to South Africa but it certainly is something we have to solve. William Bird, Media Monitoring Africa director

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ‘The loss of New Frame is a threat to our democracy’ – media expert