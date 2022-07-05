Health and Wellness: Excessive sweating is not related to underlying disease





Excessive sweating that involves underarms and face due to exercise or hot temperatures is not related to any underlying disease.

This is according to general practitioner, Dr Marlin MacKay, who has explained what is excessive sweating during 702's Health and Wellness feature.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, MacKay said that people should not panic since the condition is not tied to any chronic disease.

A lot of the time we don't find a cause and we call it a primarily or focal hyperhidrosis - this is where at some nerve stimulation, it makes excessive sweat on the palm of hands without having any underlying conditions. Dr Marlin MacKay, General practitioner

It can be a genetic component, it can be a family history component - especially when we can't find the cause - but generally no one is spared, it can happen in children and adults as well. Dr Marlin MacKay, General practitioner

McKay also shared that excessive sweating can also be cured.

There are prescription anti-perspirants that one can use, there are prescription creams one can apply to the face or armpits or to the hands and there are some pills like anti-depressants that can help. Dr Marlin MacKay, General practitioner

Listen to the audio for more.