NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members at Eskom have given the company’s wage offer the green light.
Earlier, trade union Solidarity confirmed that its members also accepted Eskom’s new wage offer.
Union leaders say they expect to sign a settlement agreement when they meet with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon.
Eskom has offered workers 7% salary increases across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance.
However, workers have pitched a new demand of a R15,000 once-off payment that will be presented to Eskom.
Leaders of the two unions have just concluded a shop-steward council in Woodmead, Johannesburg.
As the countdown to the conclusion of wage talks at Eskom continues, Eyewitness News understands that union leaders have successfully dissuaded members from making the gratuity demand a deal breaker.
Some of the union branches represented in the meeting wanted as much as R15,000 in once-off cash payments from the struggling power utility.
While the union leaders will table the proposal to Eskom, they say talks would not collapse should the power utility turn them down.
In 2018, Eskom paid workers a once-off R10,000 that accompanied wage increases of between 7% and 7.5%.
However, a lot has changed since then. Not only has the financial position of the company worsened, but more money is being spent on diesel with global diesel prices soaring as power cuts persist.
While members want a R15000 once off cash payment. Union leaders say the demand is not a “deal-breaker”.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light
More from Business
‘The loss of New Frame is a threat to our democracy’ – media expert
Mandy Weiner is in conversation with Media Monitoring Africa director, William Bird, discuss the financial challenges befalling South African media houses.Read More
Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.Read More
Solidarity confirms its members at Eskom have accepted wage offer
Solidarity said that it expected that the wage negotiations would be finalised when unions met with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
Petrol-saving hacks don't work: Tech specialist
Lester Kiewit spoke to a technical specialist and former technical editor for 'Car Magazine', Nicol Louw, about products that claim to help drivers save fuel.Read More
Cumulative effect of petrol price hike should worry consumers: CSIR
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's transport systems and operations area leader Dr Mathetha Mokonyama about this devastating impact.Read More
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits.Read More
How SA's latest petrol price will further pound the economy
Petrol prices will be hiked by R2.37 (93 unleaded) and R2.57 (95 unleaded) a litre on Wednesday while diesel prices will rise by R2.31 (0.05% sulphur) and R2.30 (0.005% sulphur) a litre.Read More
Even if govt amends fuel levy, the impact won’t be sufficient - economist
Ray White speaks to Dr Azar Jammine, the director and chief economist at Ecomometrix, on what the expected fuel price increase means for the South African economy.Read More
Taxi industry leaders to meet over possible fare increases
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Bafana Magagula, Chief Strategy Manager at South African National Taxi Council.Read More
More from Local
‘The loss of New Frame is a threat to our democracy’ – media expert
Mandy Weiner is in conversation with Media Monitoring Africa director, William Bird, discuss the financial challenges befalling South African media houses.Read More
What to do if your child is accidentally poisoned
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to communications manager for ChildSafe South Africa Chiedza Mujeni about how to avoid having your child accidentally ingest poison.Read More
Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.Read More
Solidarity confirms its members at Eskom have accepted wage offer
Solidarity said that it expected that the wage negotiations would be finalised when unions met with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
Ordinary citizens in Zuma's situation would not receive parole: AfriForum
Bongani Bingwa speaks to AfriForum's head of policy Ernst Roets about the appeal of Jacob Zuma's medical parole.Read More
WATCH: Birthday song rendition sung at white kid's party goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: 'What if I took your place?' Ad promoting disabled parking goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Cumulative effect of petrol price hike should worry consumers: CSIR
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's transport systems and operations area leader Dr Mathetha Mokonyama about this devastating impact.Read More
'Referendum calls herald new political party in SA'
Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz talks about the calls for an electoral reform to deal with the country's challenges.Read More