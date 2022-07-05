Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success

5 July 2022 9:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Success
book review
Ian Mann
business books
Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success
Ron Friedman
reverse engineer
achieving success
standing out

Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week he talked to regular reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.

The book under discussion is "Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success" by Ron Friedman.

@ olegchumakov/123rf.com

Related stories:

BOOK REVIEW Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems

How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them

What this professor has done is a real great service to us... We need to find new ways to come up with new things because the world is changing so fundamentally.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Research in the 1980s revealed an alarming trend... It turns out that there are a growing number of markets where the income is concentrated at the very top... We've always had celebrity pop stars and musicians, but we're also starting to find less glamorous professions like accountants and physicians also beginning to concentrate the wealth around these few at the top...

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The question now is: How can we stay on top of our profession?

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

This book provides an intelligent approach to how we can do this quite differently... Reverse engineering is very broad; it can be used for all sorts of opportunities and situations... Friedman makes it very practical and allows us to see how to do it in our own lives...

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

For generations, we’ve been taught there are two ways to succeed - either from talent or practice.

In Decoding Greatness, award-winning social psychologist Ron Friedman illuminates a powerful third path - one that has quietly launched icons in a wide range of fields, from artists, writers, and chefs, to athletes, inventors, and entrepreneurs: reverse engineering.

To reverse engineer is to look beyond what is evident on the surface and find a hidden structure. It’s the ability to taste an intoxicating dish and deduce its recipe, to listen to a beautiful song and discern its chord progression, to watch a horror film and grasp its narrative arc.

Using eye-opening examples of top performers - from Agatha Christie to Andy Warhol, Barack Obama to Serena Williams - and groundbreaking research on pattern recognition, skill acquisition, and creative genius, Friedman reveals the staggering power of reverse engineering and teaches you how to harness this vital skill for yourself.

You’ll learn how to take apart models you admire, pinpoint precisely what makes them work, and apply that knowledge to develop novel ideas, methods, and products that are uniquely your own.

You don’t have to be a genius to achieve greatness, but you do need a method for getting there. Bursting with unforgettable stories and actionable strategies, Decoding Greatness is an indispensable guide to learning from the best, improving your skills, and sparking breakthrough ideas.

Listen to Ian Mann's review below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success




