Cremora ad with trans woman 'a wasted opportunity', 'insult to inclusion'

5 July 2022 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Nestle
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
LGBTQI
trans
inclusion
heroes and zeros
LGBTQI+
cremora
Dr Sizakele Marutlulle
#EveryonesIncluded

Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discuss Cremora's latest 'inclusive' TV advert.
Screengrab from NESTLÉ CREMORA ad 'The Joy of Inclusion with Masa' on YouTube

"A man in a wig. Everything about me is an abomination and abnormal. Why would I ever settle for normality when everything about me is extraordinary..."

That's the lead-in for the latest "inclusive" TV advert for Nestlé Cremora.

The campaign features Masawandile Tom, who shares her experiences of living openly as a trans woman on social media (Masa Diamond).

Brand expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle (standing in for Andy Rice) picks the campaign as her advertising "zero" of the week on The Money Show.

While the conversation around inclusion is "really, really important" she says, Cremora's stab at it has absolutely no relationship to the brand.

I'm not undermining their message... but the association of this person with the product is something that surprised me.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

That's exactly why I find this so sad... Where this becomes problematic for me is that it has absolutely no relationship to the brand...

Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist

RELATED: 'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry?

... and this is an extension of a series of ads that came before where they've done a loose and really, really poor job at being inclusive... You've got one that features a black person, a white person, a person living with disabilities...

Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist

However, she says these start to feel like "a tick-box exercise" that don't actually tell us why a conversation of this substance should be linked to the it's not inside, it's on top coffee creamer.

RELATED: WATCH No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad

Here you are just making a huge leap without letting customers know why this relates to your brand and why you'd be a credible voice for her in this conversation.

Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist

Responses to the video on YouTube range from "Representation matters- thank you for uplifting her like this" to a call to boycott Nestle because "this woke cr*p" has nothing to do with milk.

Watch the video below to make up your own mind:

None of this messaging is relevant, none of it is authentic, none of it is inclusive or even distinctive in any way, so all it has done is wasted a crucial opportunity to modernise or even contemporise Cremora.

Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist

Listen to Dr Marutlulle's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Cremora discussion at 3:08):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cremora ad with trans woman 'a wasted opportunity', 'insult to inclusion'




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
