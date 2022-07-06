Streaming issues? Report here
How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility

6 July 2022 8:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
investments
Kokkie Kooyman
Investment School
investment portfolio
Denker Capital
investment pyramid

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.
@ dimdimich/123rf.com

In this week's Investment School slot, the The Money Show takes an in-depth look at the concept of an investment pyramid.

Bruce Whitfield emphasizes that this has nothing to do with the notorious scams known as pyramid schemes.

An investment pyramid is something fundamentally different from a pyramid scheme. Investment pyramids you pay attention to; pyramid schemes you pay no attention to...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

... they are investment schemes designed to take all your money away from you, whereas an investment pyramid is designed to help empower you to make better investment decisions.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Whitfield gets the lowdown from Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

The real driver of the current rout on global markets Kooyman says, is the continuing fear of stagflation.

"If you're an academic it's a fascinating market we're in; if you're an investor it's actually scary!" he quips.

RELATED: A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes

Because labour is so strong... strikes all over demanding cost of living wage adjustments, and that could result in specifically the US Fed hiking interest rates too drastically... If they hike too much, the fear in the markets at the moment is that would lead us into a very bad recession.

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

Being able to cope with the downs as well as the ups of the market is part of the arsenal of the asset allocation strategy known as the investment pyramid.

Investors use it to diversify their portfolio according to the risk profile of each security.

Can this investment or "risk" pyramid help us to rethink our investments for the future?

Definitely, affirms Kooyman.

When there's uncertainty and you have certainty about the quality of the shares you are invested in and the valuations are good, then you don't have to worry.

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

It's only if you bought shares that you didn't understand that are actually poor quality shares, that you worry in times like this.

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

The importance is the pyramid you're looking for and we call it 'the pyramid of the three legs' -

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

The ideal share, he says, has all three qualifying attributes: growth, certainty and value.

Listen to Kooyman discuss these three "legs" in detail in the audio clip (specific discussion starts at 5:05):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility




