Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Unions knew if they followed proper legal process they'd never get 7% from Eskom Bruce Whitfield talks to employment practice specialist Hugo Pienaar about the strike at Eskom and subsequent wage increase. 5 July 2022 10:42 PM
Eskom: Signing wage deal doesn't immediately end load shedding The utility had for weeks blamed the rolling frequent power cuts on labour unrest as workers took part in unlawful strikes. 5 July 2022 7:54 PM
The continuous strain of load shedding on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital Lives are at risk - both directly and indirectly - when load shedding hits hospitals. 5 July 2022 5:28 PM
View all Local
'Referendum calls herald new political party in SA' Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz talks about the calls for an electoral reform to deal with the country's challenges. 5 July 2022 7:46 AM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Eskom's power crisis doesn't appear to be a priority for ANC NEC - Madisa Clement Manyathela speaks to 'Sunday Times' political reporter Kgothatso Madisa about the ANC NEC's meeting on the Eskom energy cr... 4 July 2022 11:21 AM
View all Politics
From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show 5 July 2022 9:24 PM
‘The loss of New Frame is a threat to our democracy’ – media expert Mandy Weiner is in conversation with Media Monitoring Africa director, William Bird, discuss the financial challenges befalling So... 5 July 2022 2:33 PM
NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light Eskom has offered workers 7% salary increases across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance. 5 July 2022 1:56 PM
View all Business
From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show 5 July 2022 9:24 PM
Cremora ad with trans woman 'a wasted opportunity', 'insult to inclusion' Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discuss Cremora's latest 'inclusive' TV advert. 5 July 2022 9:12 PM
Health and Wellness: Excessive sweating is not related to underlying disease Clement Manyathela speaks to General practitioner, Dr Marlin McKay, about excessive sweating. 5 July 2022 4:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits. 5 July 2022 7:33 AM
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club... 2 July 2022 2:07 PM
View all Sport
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communic... 4 July 2022 1:05 PM
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer' Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier. 4 July 2022 9:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 July 2022 3:41 PM
Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it, and runs What would YOU do? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 11:17 AM
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
View all World
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
View all Africa
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

The continuous strain of load shedding on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

5 July 2022 5:28 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding

Lives are at risk - both directly and indirectly - when load shedding hits hospitals.
  • The country has been experiencing load shedding for 15 years
  • Hospitals are some of the most affected entities when load shedding is implemented
Picture: Pixabay.com

For over two consecutive weeks, we have been experiencing continuous load shedding. The country also saw stage 6 load shedding being implemented on short notice on various occasions.

South Africa has been experiencing load shedding for over 15 years with no end in sight.

Batteries for the machines and ventilators are coming towards the end of their lifespan; they're worn down whenever you need them.

Adam Mahomed - Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Mahomed reiterated that the generators at hospitals take a while to kick in. By the time it has to charge up again, load shedding is implemented.

We in chaos, and it's not just Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, it's across all healthcare.

Adam Mahomed - Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Lives are at risk - both directly and indirectly - when load shedding hits hospitals. The question is, will all hospitals be taken off the grid when load shedding in implemented?

Listen to the audio for more.




5 July 2022 5:28 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding

More from Local

Free to terminate? Why backstreet abortions are thriving in South Africa

6 July 2022 6:30 AM

Out of 12 healthcare centres, only three would help us. And out of 12 backstreet providers, all but four were unreachable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unions knew if they followed proper legal process they'd never get 7% from Eskom

5 July 2022 10:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to employment practice specialist Hugo Pienaar about the strike at Eskom and subsequent wage increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'After years denying it can afford increase, so much drama then Eskom gives 7%!'

5 July 2022 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom: Signing wage deal doesn't immediately end load shedding

5 July 2022 7:54 PM

The utility had for weeks blamed the rolling frequent power cuts on labour unrest as workers took part in unlawful strikes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Human Rights Watch: SA's 400 abandoned coal mines a risk to surrounding areas

5 July 2022 5:05 PM

The report says the country, which relies on coal for 80% of its energy production, has failed to clean these mines up, resulting in dangers to residents around these mines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: Excessive sweating is not related to underlying disease

5 July 2022 4:22 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to General practitioner, Dr Marlin McKay, about excessive sweating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane on Eskom payment plan rejection - 'It's just politics'

5 July 2022 3:57 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to chief of staff for Tshwane Mayor's office, Jordan Griffiths, after Eskom rejected the city's public debt payment plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Done deal: Unions and Eskom sign on the dotted line of a wage agreement

5 July 2022 3:47 PM

The deal follows weeks of tensions, that saw a strike at the utility's plants and the return of stage 6 load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Employees should prioritise taking breaks to beat fatigue, depression

5 July 2022 2:56 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to career coach and managing director at Metamorphosis Integrated Solutions, Zanele Luvuno, about combating mid-year fatigue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘The loss of New Frame is a threat to our democracy’ – media expert

5 July 2022 2:33 PM

Mandy Weiner is in conversation with Media Monitoring Africa director, William Bird, discuss the financial challenges befalling South African media houses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Free to terminate? Why backstreet abortions are thriving in South Africa

Local

Done deal: Unions and Eskom sign on the dotted line of a wage agreement

Business Local

'After years denying it can afford increase, so much drama then Eskom gives 7%!'

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Major shake-up in Ecuador cabinet after mass protests

6 July 2022 5:35 AM

Thousands more flee as Sydney floods track north

6 July 2022 5:29 AM

Unions knew if they followed proper legal process they'd never get 7% from Eskom

5 July 2022 10:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA