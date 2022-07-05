The continuous strain of load shedding on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
- The country has been experiencing load shedding for 15 years
- Hospitals are some of the most affected entities when load shedding is implemented
For over two consecutive weeks, we have been experiencing continuous load shedding. The country also saw stage 6 load shedding being implemented on short notice on various occasions.
South Africa has been experiencing load shedding for over 15 years with no end in sight.
Batteries for the machines and ventilators are coming towards the end of their lifespan; they're worn down whenever you need them.Adam Mahomed - Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Mahomed reiterated that the generators at hospitals take a while to kick in. By the time it has to charge up again, load shedding is implemented.
We in chaos, and it's not just Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, it's across all healthcare.Adam Mahomed - Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Lives are at risk - both directly and indirectly - when load shedding hits hospitals. The question is, will all hospitals be taken off the grid when load shedding in implemented?
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : @CharlotteMaxekeHospital/Facebook
