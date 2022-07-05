Done deal: Unions and Eskom sign on the dotted line of a wage agreement





JOHANNESBURG - Eskom and trade unions have signed a new wage agreement on Tuesday afternoon.

This guarantees workers a 7% wage increase across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance.

The deal follows weeks of tensions, that saw a strike at the utility's plants and the return of stage 6 load shedding.

#Eskom says the new wage deal will cost the company a whooping R1 billion. Here’s the agreement 👇🏾 TTM pic.twitter.com/1hUYfcaohS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: It’s a done deal! #Eskom and trade unions are signing a new wage agreement guaranteeing workers 7% wage increases. This follows weeks of tensions, which came to a head through a wildcat/unlawful strike. TTM #NUM #Numsa #Solidarity pic.twitter.com/LriExsGAUO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2022

Eskom’s head of human resources Elsie Pule said the power utility would now have to sort funding for the new additions to its wage bill.

Meanwhile, unions said they were relieved that talks had concluded, adding that the deal was a compromise.

The conclusion of the wage talks did not come without its fair share of drama though; thousands of workers have downed tools and engaged in violent protests over two weeks ago when the negotiations deadlocked.

This was after Eskom walked away from negotiating table when unions rejected its initial offer.

While the deal will go a long way in normalising operations at the struggling power utility, Eskom cannot guarantee that load shedding stage six will be a thing of the past immediately.

