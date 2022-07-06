How to keep the lights on amid load shedding

Today at 12:37 Energy experts Rod call for government to introduce a policy of deregulation for petrol. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Rod Crompton - Director African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School

Today at 12:41 South Africa may declare sign language as a 12th language, this as government gazettes constitution change to make room for 12th official language in South Africa The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bruno Druchen - National director at Deaf Federation of South Africa

Today at 12:45 Climate change under the spotlight this as thousands die is Europe from heatwaves. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof. Francois A Engelbrecht - Professor of Climatology at Global Change Institute University of Witwatersrand

Today at 12:52 The funeral of the late Busi Lurhayi is currently underway. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Masechaba Sefularo - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:56 In depth look at James Webb Space telescope. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa.

Today at 15:20 Consumer inflation surges to a 13-year high Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:40 Talker- Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:50 President to face subpoena after missing deadline to give answers on theft Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ulrich Roux - Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates

Today at 16:40 Talker- Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:50 {Financial Wellness} Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Who moved by Google Cloud ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Steven Ambrose - MD at Atvance Intellect

Today at 18:48 PITCHED: Only creative destruction can end South Africa’s governance crisis The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Terence McNamee

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - Will Elon Musk be able to delete his tweet to buy Twitter The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

