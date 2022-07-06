How to keep the lights on amid load shedding
With unpredictable load shedding schedules, it can be hard to find ways to avoid sitting in the dark for hours on end.
What alternatives are there to bring a bit of light when you don't have enough candles?
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding.
As frustrating as it is to be without power, according to De Bruyn, there are plenty of options for households that can keep things running relatively smoothly during long periods of load shedding.
Depending on your needs, there are solutions from rechargeable lightbulbs to inverters and lithium-ion batteries - which can power the TV, lights and wi-fi.
Whatever a person's need and budget, there are options to keep some lights on as we continue through these dark times.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to keep the lights on amid load shedding
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier
DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.Read More
Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on
Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.Read More
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'
Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.Read More
Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem?
John Maytham speaks to Hilton Trollip, an energy research independent consultant to discuss the project's potential.Read More
The continuous strain of load shedding on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Lives are at risk - both directly and indirectly - when load shedding hits hospitals.Read More
Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.Read More
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.Read More
'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.Read More
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”.Read More