



It’s never too early to begin saving and investing for retirement.

Whether you’re just starting out in your career, or thinking of switching jobs, there is a lot to consider.

Life is busy; for many people, retirement planning happens almost on autopilot.

Others suffer from “analysis paralysis” as they overcomplicate things.

Do you have the tools for planning the journey?

© adiruch/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Old Mutual Corporate Consultants Managing Executive, Blessing Utete, about the importance of a retirement plan – scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.

Also, check out these related articles:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Retirement planning 101 – it’s never too early, or too late to start