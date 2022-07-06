Hypermiling 101 – taking fuel-efficient driving to the utter extreme
Hypermiling refers to the gamification of fuel-efficient driving.
Motorists, who are called hypermilers employ various driving techniques to wring as much mileage out of each drop of fuel as they can.
Some methods make sense and can be safely emulated, while others are downright dangerous.
Here are eight hypermiling techniques that can save you a fortune:
-
Cruise at the lowest possible speed in top gear. If you can drive at, say, 60 km per hour in top gear without labouring the engine, then that’s probably the most fuel-efficient way to be on the road.
-
Gear up as fast as possible. Be gentle on the accelerator and gear up as fast as you can without labouring the engine.
-
Maintain accelerator position while going up and down hills. You’ll slow down when going up and speed up while going down, gaining momentum to take you back up again. When the road is level; cruise at the lowest speed you can in top gear.
-
Drive as though you don’t have brakes. Every time you brake, you must burn fuel to speed up again. Leave lots of space between you and the car in front, and coast as much as you can. Anticipate having to stop and release the accelerator the moment you need to.
-
Turn your engine off if you’re stopping for more than a minute. Idling uses fuel without moving an inch.
-
Don’t use your air conditioner (AC) at speeds below 70 km/h. At low speeds, it’s more efficient to drive with a window open than to use the air conditioner. At higher speeds, the aerodynamic drag will cause efficiency to plummet. Consider cycling between having the AC on and off.
-
Keep your car in tip-top shape and tyres inflated to the manufacturer’s recommendation.
-
Empty your boot and interior of all unnecessary items, especially weighty ones.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hypermiling 101 – taking fuel-efficient driving to the utter extreme
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_57647318_young-hipster-friends-on-road-trip-on-a-summers-day-engine-break-down-two-girls-pushing-a-vintage-ca.html?term=old%2Bcar&vti=mne0ubd81ef3hn3t50-1-61
