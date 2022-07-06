Enyobeni tragedy: ‘Politicians should not visit areas in crisis then disappear’
The funeral of 21 youngsters who died at Enyobeni tavern in East London is taking place in Scenery Park on Wednesday.
Mandy Weiner speaks to community leader Nkosinathi Sikobi and provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose about the mass funeral service.
Sikobi says the tension is thick with affected families and children expressing immense pain.
A range of emotions from anger and hurt has been shared as residents ask why the unfortunate event happened, says Sikobi.
Sikobi says politicians should not arrive at Scenery Park only to leave with no actual change effected, adding that he does not want this to ever happen again.
It’s useless for all these politicians to come here and say all these nice things and then after the funeral they are nowhere to be found.Nkosinathi Sikobi, Community leader
The Eastern Cape community safety department said details around what caused the deaths of those children will be revealed in due time.
We would have loved for them to get those answers before this stage… but, unfortunately, it is entirely out of our hands, it is in the hands of forensic investigators.Unathi Binqose, Eastern Cape transport spokesperson
The latest update is that investigators are assessing the clothing of the deceased in search of answers, he says.
Listen to the full podcast for more.
More from Local
Cosatu pushes back against calls to unbundle, privatise Eskom
Yet another round of rolling power cuts has given way to renewed calls from some quarters for the unbundling and privatisation of the country’s power utility.Read More
Exclude us from load shedding - Gauteng health facilities
Motalatale Modiba, Gauteng Health Spokesperson, shares his views on load shedding and its affect on health facilities.Read More
Pork prices sizzle, sales improve as cost of lamb and beef soars
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of pork brand Eskort.Read More
Terrible bosses, co-workers often at the centre of a toxic workplace - expert
Uveka Rangappa spoke to clinical psychologist and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) spokesperson, Chris Kemp, about a negative work environment.Read More
Enyobeni mass funeral: We're losing our future to underage drinking - Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa was delivering his eulogy at the funeral service of the teenagers who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London on Wednesday.Read More
Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa
Clement Manyathela spoke to the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, about the role of opposition parties in South Africa.Read More
'Politricking with Tshidi Madia': Gordhan puts De Ruyter on pedestal - Mokonyane
In an exclusive interview with Tshidi Madia, ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane lays into the public enterprises minister for his treatment of the country's power emergency.Read More
‘We propose a taxi fare increase of up to 30%’ - National Taxi Alliance
Refilwe Moloto spoke to National Taxi Alliance spokesperson, Theo Malele on how much taxi users can expect to fork out on their daily commute owing to the recent petrol price increase.Read More
We'll be approaching Ipid on Bheki Cele's 'shut up' rant - Action Society
Director of Community Safety Action Society, Ian Cameron, says they have been in contact with their legal team and will be taking steps against Police Minister Bheki Cele.Read More